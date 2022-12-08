Flood pledges ongoing support for Ukraine, says China is watching

With the level of ongoing U.S. assistance for Ukraine in its battle against Russian invaders somewhat in question in next year's new Congress, Rep. Mike Flood says he will continue to "strongly support" the embattled Ukrainians.

Flood said he supports continued U.S. supply of the armaments that Ukraine needs to defend itself and defeat the Russian troops.

"First and foremost, we want to stop Putin," the Nebraska 1st District Republican congressman said, by helping Ukraine repel the invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But there is more, he said.

"China is watching," Flood said, with its eye "measuring what kind of resolve the United States has" in response to aggression and in providing assistance to its allies and friends.

Republicans will gain control of the House in January and Flood said he will vote to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California as the new speaker, succeeding Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who leads the current Democratic majority.

Some Republican House members are withholding their support from McCarthy, placing his selection in some doubt.

Responding to a more local issue during a telephone interview, Flood said the U.S. Postal Service has "communicated that right now it's not interested in moving" its downtown Lincoln post office from its location in the Haymarket adjacent to Pinnacle Bank Arena.

That site has been eyed as an ideal location for a possible convention center, which Flood described as "a Lincoln growth opportunity."

Flood said he will continue to pursue that possibility after reaching out to the Postal Service, which is an independent federal agency, to gauge its initial reaction.

Five potential sites in downtown Lincoln have been identified for location of a convention center if such a project is pursued, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce said in a written statement in response to an inquiry following the interview with Flood.

"A more thorough comparative analysis of the costs, benefits, governance, financing and time frames would be needed before a responsible determination can be made.

"That analysis is being performed now," according to the statement.

"We are pleased that the response from the community has been favorable.

"However, there is still a lot of work ahead before we will arrive at a final recommendation."

As Flood launches into a full two-year term in January, he has his eyes on possible appointment to the House Financial Services Committee, which oversees all components of the nation's housing and financial services sectors, including banking, insurance, real estate, public and assisted housing, and securities.

During his initial six months in the House filling the unexpired term of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned following his conviction on charges of lying to federal officials about illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 reelection campaign, Flood has been a member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, along with the Committee on Small Business.

Federal spending is going to be a big issue in the next Congress, Flood said,

"We need to have some budget cuts and have some conversation about the debt ceiling," he said.

His personal goals will include continuing to "build relationships" in the House that could benefit his constituents, Flood said.

"I am very fortunate to have had the experience of serving in the Nebraska Legislature" where he learned how to be effective, he said.

Flood was Speaker of the Legislature for six years during his first two terms that spread from 2005 to 2013. He returned to the Legislature in 2021 and was elected last June to serve the remaining six months of Fortenberry's term following the congressman's resignation.

Flood subsequently won a full two-year term in November.

That previous legislative experience has been "very valuable" in tackling his new challenge, he said.

Now, Flood said, he has "the opportunity in the House to get very proficient in niche areas of policy."

Flood pointed to Rep. Adrian Smith's accumulated knowledge of trade policy achieved as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee and Rep. Don Bacon's military expertise as a retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general, which is now being applied to his membership on the House Armed Services Committee.

"I'm going to do my best to expose myself to everything," Flood said.