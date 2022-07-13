Flood sworn in; Fischer welcomes his addition to Nebraska delegation

Sen. Deb Fischer cheered the arrival of a former legislative colleague and "one of my dearest friends" to a seat in Nebraska's five-member congressional delegation Tuesday as Mike Flood of Norfolk was sworn in as a new member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Flood, who won a special election last month to fill eastern Nebraska's vacated 1st District House seat, took the oath of office, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi conducting the ceremonial swearing-in and Fischer on hand to celebrate the moment along with Flood's family and about a dozen friends.

In addition to his wife, Mandi, and two sons, Brenden and Blake, the new congressman's father, Dan, and sister, Sara Armbruster, were there.

Fischer and Flood served in the Nebraska Legislature together for eight years; Flood was speaker from 2007 to 2013. Fischer was successful in securing a breakthrough allocation of additional state funding for highway construction during her tenure.

Flood has all the tools to be a productive and successful congressman, Fischer said during a telephone interview from Washington, and he arrives with the "great perspective" of being from Norfolk while "having an understanding of Lincoln as well."

The 1st District includes Lincoln and Norfolk along with Bellevue, Columbus and Fremont and encompasses 10 counties and portions of two more.

"I'm excited for the state," Fischer said. "It's nice to have him here.

"I'm looking forward to working on issues together. He will add a lot to the delegation."

Asked if Flood will encounter a difference in working in a partisan Congress after being a member of Nebraska's unique, nonpartisan, one-house Legislature, Fischer suggested that "the Legislature is a partisan body if you look at voting patterns."

Working in a bicameral system is "a lesson that he will need to learn," she said.

Fischer said she and Flood have "a good bond, a good partnership and family ties" developed over their time together in the Legislature.

His accomplishments during his 10 legislative years demonstrate "how effective he is," she said, "as do the accolades he has received from both sides."

"I look forward to working together on issues, as I have worked with Adrian (Smith) on essential services and a lot with Don Bacon on Omaha and Offutt (Air Force Base) issues," Fischer said.

Smith, who represents western Nebraska's vast 3rd District in the House, is also a former state senator. Bacon is metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District congressman.

Flood defeated Democratic nominee Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, another state senator, in a June 28 special election to select a House member to serve the remaining six months of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's ninth term.

Fortenberry resigned from Congress last month after his conviction on charges of lying to federal officials about an illegal foreign contribution to his 2016 reelection campaign.

Flood and Pansing Brooks will meet again on the Nov. 8 general election ballot after winning May primary election nominations to serve a full two-year term in the House beginning in January.