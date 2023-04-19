Republican Rep. Mike Flood announced Tuesday that he and Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado have formed a Congressional Bipartisan Innovation and Entrepreneurship Caucus to collaborate on federal policy to "drive America's innovation economy."

That policy would be "more supportive of emerging entrepreneurial communities across our country," Flood said.

Organizations across eastern Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, which he represents, are "incubating the next generation of startups and entrepreneurs" at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Flood said.

"We invite our colleagues to join us as we support the next generation of American entrepreneurs," he said.

"Colorado has long been known for innovation and entrepreneurship," Neguse said, and it is "positioned to be an innovation hub for years to come."

Flood and Neguse will be co-chairmen of the new House caucus.

