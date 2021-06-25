Food aid expansion approved by state lawmakers, but new Nebraska applicants have to wait

The delay prompted Nebraska Appleseed, which supported the bill, to issue a statement Thursday calling for the agency to find ways to process applications while the updates are in progress.

“This law was intended to help Nebraskans, especially as they recover from the economic fallout of the pandemic,” Eric Savaiano, Nebraska Appleseed's Economic Justice Program manager for food and nutrition access, said in a statement.

“By delaying implementation, those trying to reenter the workforce are at risk of immediately losing SNAP eligibility," the statement continues. "Holding back essential food benefits for nearly two months can feel like a lifetime for many struggling to feed themselves and their loved ones, especially as pandemic assistance like extended unemployment insurance benefits end.”

McCollister doesn't believe the delay so far has been unreasonable or intentional.

He assumes HHS will follow the intent of the law, he said. A memo he received from HHS staff, shared with The World-Herald, included the July 11 date.