Former Gov. Ricketts will fill Nebraska's Senate seat

A week after completing his governorship, Pete Ricketts on Thursday was appointed to a seat in the U.S. Senate.

"My task was to find the best person," Gov. Jim Pillen said in making the announcement before dozens of state senators, state officials and Republican stalwarts who filled the Governor's Hearing Room.

Pillen said Ricketts will bring his dedication to "fiscal responsibility" to Washington along with a knowledge of "what drives this state -- agriculture."

After interviewing nine applicants for the job -- there were 111 total -- Pillen said Ricketts was "the very obvious choice."

Ricketts, who completed eight years in the governorship last week, said he expects his priorities and voting record to be very similar to former Sen. Ben Sasse, who resigned from the Senate effective last Sunday to prepare to assume the presidency of the University of Florida early next month.

Ricketts said he shares the dedication that Sasse displayed in seeking confirmation of conservative federal judges along with the former senator's demonstrated respect for the U.S. Constitution, his support for a strong national defense and his concerns about China and the Chinese Communist Party.

Like Sasse, Ricketts said, he would "work to control overspending" by the federal government.

"I can't think of an issue we differ on," he said.

Sen. Deb Fischer, who stood with Pillen and Ricketts during the announcement, said she is "very, very excited to have Pete Ricketts as a colleague" and to have the opportunity to "partner with him."

Ricketts, she said, has demonstrated "a very swift learning ability" during his governorship.

“We know that Pete knows the state of Nebraska. And we know Pete loves the state of Nebraska. I know he is going to do a wonderful job in continuing to serve the people of this state,” she said.

Questioned about allegations that the appointment might appear to be the result of "backroom dealing" after Ricketts provided strong financial and political support in Pillen's successful battle to win the Republican gubernatorial nomination in a hotly contest GOP primary battle last May, the governor said "that's not part of my DNA."

Pillen said he has "way, way too much respect for the people of Nebraska" to ever engage in that kind of political bargaining and he focused solely on choosing the best person for the job.

Ricketts donated more than $100,000 of his own money directly to Pillen’s campaign. Ricketts also gave nearly $1.3 million this year to the political action committee Conservative Nebraska, which ran a slew of attack ads against Pillen's primary opponents, including the Trump-backed candidate, Charles Herbster.

Pillen noted that Nebraska voters will have a voice in deciding whether they approve of Ricketts as their new U.S. senator next year when he needs to seek election to complete the final two years of Sasse's unexpired term. Fischer will also be on the ballot for reelection in 2024.

Ricketts would be on the ballot again in 2026 if he then seeks election to a full six-year term.

Ricketts, who was joined at Thursday's announcement by his wife Susanne Shore and son Roscoe, said he was grateful for the "unexpected opportunity to serve Nebraska."

No Democrats were interviewed for the job, Pillen said. Among the Republicans he interviewed were former state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce President Bryan Slone, Pinnacle Bank Chairman Sid Dinsdale and Greg Ibach, former director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

Pillen said he rejected the alternative of choosing a so-called placeholder for the Senate seat who would not subsequently seek election to the post, thereby opening the field to an array of candidates because that choice would then have "no accountability to the people."

Seniority matters in the Senate, Pillen noted, and that also argues against a so-called placeholder.

"I’m a pretty big believer that past performance is a pretty good indicator of future performance,” he said.

The Senate reconvenes on Jan. 23.

