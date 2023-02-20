DES MOINES — Former President Donald Trump announced key Iowa 2024 campaign staff today, bringing 2020 state director Eric Branstad and state Rep. Bobby Kaufmann on as senior advisors.

Marshall Moreua, who managed Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird’s 2022 campaign that ousted longtime Democrat Tom Miller, will be Trump’s Iowa state director.

“Moreau will lead an unrivaled caucus organization throughout Iowa’s 99 counties,” a news release from Trump’s campaign said. “...Moreau has led national, state, and local political operations and has extensive experience in grassroots organizing.”

Branstad, Trump’s 2016 and 2020 Iowa state director and the son of former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, will join the campaign as a senior advisor. Branstad was senior advisor to the Department of Commerce during Trump’s presidency.

Kaufmann, a Republican state representative from Wilton, will also join as a senior advisor.

Alex Latcham will serve as the early states director for the campaign, overseeing operations in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada. Latcham is a former deputy political director in Trump's White House and worked on the 2016 caucuses for the Iowa GOP.

Iowa will host the first-in-the-nation Republican caucuses during the 2024 presidential primary, making the state a key stop for candidates seeking the White House. National Democrats voted earlier this month to reshape the 2024 presidential nominating calendar, stripping Iowa of its first-in-the-nation status on the party’s calendar.

In his news release, Trump said, “We must always protect” the Iowa caucuses.

“With this incredible team of skilled professionals and their deep ties to Iowa, we will earn a dominant victory in the caucuses next year,” the former president said.