Former President Trump coming to Iowa Oct. 9
DES MOINES -- Donald Trump, the former Republican president, plans to hold a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Oct. 9, according to reports from the Des Moines Register and Fox News.

Photo2 (copy)

Trump

It would be Trump’s first appearance in Iowa since the 2020 election. Trump won the 2016 Republican Iowa caucuses, then carried Iowa in both 2016, when he won the White House, and again in 2020, when he lost his re-election bid to President Joe Biden.

Trump has not yet said whether he plans to run for president again in 2024. His return to Iowa, the first-in-the-nation caucus state, will fuel that speculation.

