Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed a former Republican Iowa House candidate as executive director of the Iowa Civil Rights Commission.

Kristen Stiffler of Clive will begin April 25 as executive director of the state board charged with enforcing Iowa’s civil rights laws. She ran for Iowa House District 27 in 2022, losing the election to Democrat Kenan Judge.

“I am truly honored to be appointed as the executive director of the Civil Rights Commission,” Stiffler said in a press release from the governor’s office. “As Iowans, we expect the protection of our civil rights, and it is a privilege to lead the commission to ensure fair and equal treatment for all who seek redress.”

The commission handles complaints of civil rights violations, processing more than 1,000 complaints a year, according to the commission’s website. It also provides conflict resolution and mediation and provides training to prevent discrimination.

“Generations of Iowans have dedicated their lives to advancing civil rights and the work of protecting those civil rights is a job I know Kristen will excel at,” Reynolds said in the release. “Her compassionate nature, experience in state government and study of law make Kristen the right leader for the commission.”

Under a massive government reorganization bill Reynolds signed into law earlier this month, the Civil Rights Commission will be moved under the Department of Inspections, Appeals and Licensing.

Stiffler has been a managing partner at KC Consulting Services since 2021, according to her LinkedIn profile. She was previously the hearing officer for the Nebraska Department of Public Health. She was also legal counsel to the Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee.

Stiffler has a law degree from Creighton College of Law and a master of public administration from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. She received her bachelor’s degree from Regis University in Denver, Colorado.

The appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. Republicans hold a 34-seat supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to confirm Reynolds’ appointees without support from any Democrats.

The Senate confirmed Donald DeKock, Argrow Evans-Ford and Daniel Kennedy to the Civil Rights Commission as part of a block of confirmations on Monday.