Former Sen. Riepe seeks Lathrop's abandoned legislative seat; Groene files for university regent

With the filing deadline for incumbent officeholders reached Tuesday, Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha and Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton are the only two eligible state senators who have decided not to seek reelection.

The other 10 senators eligible for election to a second four-year term have all filed as candidates for reelection.

Upon learning of Lathrop's decision not to seek reelection in District 12, former Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston decided to file for the seat he once held for four years before Lathrop defeated him in 2018.

A return to the Legislature by Riepe would replace a Democratic member of the nonpartisan legislative body with a Republican.

While Tuesday was the deadline for incumbent officeholders to file as candidates in the May 10 primary election, other candidates now face a March 1 deadline date.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster of Falls City is the only major announced candidate in a crowded Republican field who has not yet completed his filing process with the secretary of state.

State senators who will be seeking reelection are Robert Clements of Elmwood, Michaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, Megan Hunt of Omaha, Wendy DeBoer of Bennington, John Arch of La Vista, Ben Hansen of Blair, Mike Moser of Columbus, Myron Dorn of Adams, Tom Brandt of Plymouth and Dave Murman of Glenvil.

With several weeks to go before the final filing deadline, Republican Rep. Adrian Smith remains unopposed thus far in his bid for reelection to the 3rd District House seat.

Major primary battles are looming in the Republican gubernatorial and 1st District House races.

Among candidates for the GOP nomination for governor are Jim Pillen of Columbus, Herbster, Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha and former Sen. Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha.

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue has filed on the Democratic side.

The hot 1st District Republican House contest pits Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Lincoln against Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, with three additional GOP candidates already in the field.

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks and Jazari Kual Zakaria, both of Lincoln, have filed for the Democratic congressional nod.

Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte filed Tuesday as a candidate for the District 7 seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents; Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg filed earlier for the seat on the university's governing board.

Longtime District 7 Regent Bob Phares of North Platte had earlier said he wouldn't seek a fourth term.

