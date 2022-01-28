Fortenberry ad attacks Flood immigrant vote that Flood says was pro-life

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has mounted a TV ad attacking his Republican challenger, state Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, for his 2012 vote as a state senator in favor of a bill that provided prenatal care for immigrants.
Flood said his vote demonstrated and responded to his pro-life commitment.
In his TV campaign ad, Fortenberry said Flood's vote 10 years ago resulted in "tax-funded health care benefits to illegal immigrants" and mirrors the immigration positions now taken by Democratic President Joe Biden.
Responding to the TV ad, Flood campaign manager Ryan Kopsa said the 1st District congressman is "desperately lying about Mike Flood to distract from the felony criminal charges he is facing" in an indictment in California alleging that he lied to federal officials about illegal contributions that were funneled into his 2016 re-election campaign.
"Ten years ago, with the support of Nebraska Right to Life, Nebraskans United for Life and the Nebraska Catholic Conference, Mike prioritized his pro-life principles on a difficult bill," Kopsa said.
DES MOINES — Motorists in Iowa would be prohibited from using hand-held cellphones or other electronic communication device while driving under legislation approved Tuesday by the House Transportation Committee.
"Our goal is to create a powerhouse to compete with three Iowa casinos" just across the Missouri River, Lance Morgan, president and CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc., told the Legislature's General Affairs Committee.
"If our Republican nominee is waging a battle against prosecutors in a courtroom out of state instead of campaigning here in the 1st District, this seat is in jeopardy," Sen. Mike Flood said Sunday in announcing his candidacy.
Sharp debate erupted over a bill designed to secure an additional $200 million in property tax relief for Nebraskans in 2024 by eliminating an earlier $375 million cap on a refundable income tax credit created in 2020.
"If you don't have a family, it doesn't make you a bad person, but it's a distinct, significant difference in how you view life when there's more to the world than just you," Pillen said. Herbster was critical of that take.