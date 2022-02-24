Fortenberry says Russia has raised new Iron Curtain

Describing Russian President Vladimir Putin as "unhinged," Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said Russia has "raised a new Iron Curtain" with its invasion of Ukraine.

"How easy it is to create death and destruction in our so-called enlightened time," the 1st District congressman said in a written statement.

"Russia presides over the United Nations Security Council while launching a premeditated war in Europe, stripping away any semblance of civilized, sane and orderly process for resolving conflict," Fortenberry said.

"Ukraine must fight," he said. "Europe must awaken."

In a separate statement, Sen. Deb Fischer urged the Biden administration to lead an immediate global response "that cripples the Russian economy and isolates Russia diplomatically."

Fischer said the fundamental principles of security in Europe are at risk.

“Putin treacherously used diplomacy as a distraction, played games as he increased his military capabilities, and sowed false narratives," Fischer said. "A sovereign nation has been invaded and innocent Ukrainians are being killed because of a despot’s imperial ambitions."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0