Fortenberry seeks funding for Norfolk expressway connection and more projects

Federal funding for conversion of U.S. 275 into a four-lane expressway between Norfolk and Wisner heads the list of three projects proposed by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for designated federal community project funding.
Fortenberry has requested $83 million in designated federal funding for the vital link in the Nebraska Department of Transportation's ongoing construction of a long-awaited expressway connecting Norfolk with Fremont.
Congress recently approved the new community project system to replace what used to be described as congressional earmarking.
The earlier system was abused by a few members and abandoned for a decade after it was turned into a political weapon in 2011.
Other projects on Fortenberry's list are $40 million in federal funding for expansion of agricultural research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to include creation of a national center for resilient and regenerative precision agriculture and $750,000 for the Arbor Day Foundation's community forestry program.
The new process that allows members of Congress to designate federal funding for projects in their states or congressional districts "will be carefully monitored with safeguards so that funds are judiciously and ethically allocated," Fortenberry said.
"Any project to be considered must show a strong federal nexus, demonstrated public benefit as measured by rigorous public analysis and local support and participation," he said.
Expansion of U.S. 275 into a four-lane expressway between Norfolk and Fremont will "increase capacity and support economic growth along a key roadway connecting Nebraska's northeast communities to the state's urban hub," the Department of Transportation has stated.
The expressway system was created to connect communities of more than 15,000 to Interstate 80.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning has led an effort by a number of communities to speed up completion of the 600-mile expressway system, which was first proposed in 1988.
The Legislature decided earlier this month to delay a decision on a proposal to authorize up to $450 million in highway bond financing largely devoted to expediting completion of the state's four-lane expressway system until next year.
Rep. Adrian Smith has requested designated funding for expressway construction between Minatare and Alliance as part of the Heartland Expressway. His request was $10 million.
Designated requests for highway construction may be in a favorable position if Congress can finally agree on a long-awaited federal infrastructure program.
