Fortenberry seeks funding for Norfolk expressway connection and more projects

Federal funding for conversion of U.S. 275 into a four-lane expressway between Norfolk and Wisner heads the list of three projects proposed by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for designated federal community project funding.

Fortenberry has requested $83 million in designated federal funding for the vital link in the Nebraska Department of Transportation's ongoing construction of a long-awaited expressway connecting Norfolk with Fremont.

Congress recently approved the new community project system to replace what used to be described as congressional earmarking.

The earlier system was abused by a few members and abandoned for a decade after it was turned into a political weapon in 2011.

Other projects on Fortenberry's list are $40 million in federal funding for expansion of agricultural research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to include creation of a national center for resilient and regenerative precision agriculture and $750,000 for the Arbor Day Foundation's community forestry program.

The new process that allows members of Congress to designate federal funding for projects in their states or congressional districts "will be carefully monitored with safeguards so that funds are judiciously and ethically allocated," Fortenberry said.