Fortenberry to resign from Congress after guilty verdicts in federal case

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry will resign from Congress effective Thursday, he said in a letter to constituents and his colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday.
The decision comes two days after Fortenberry, 61, was convicted by a federal jury of concealing conduit campaign contributions and two counts of lying to federal agents.
It was the first trial of a sitting congressman since Rep. Jim Traficant, D-Ohio, was convicted of bribery and other felony charges in 2002.
Fortenberry will face up to five years in prison on each count when he is sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. on June 28.
The resignation of the 17-year representative of Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, a former Lincoln City Councilman who eight times won re-election to Congress gaining anywhere from 58% to 71% of the vote, appeared to bring a sudden end to a lifelong political career.
Fortenberry's indictment in October drew a serious Republican primary challenge from state Sen. Mike Flood, a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature who has since won the endorsements of Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman.
The winner of the GOP primary is likely to face state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democrat from Lincoln, but Nebraska's 1st Congressional District is heavily Republican and hasn't been competitive in decades.
Fortenberry said his team would appeal the case.
Fortenberry announced his resignation in an email Saturday afternoon titled "My Last Fort Report," referencing the title of his weekly column.
"Due to the difficulties of my current circumstances, I can no longer serve you effectively," Fortenberry wrote. "I will resign from Congress shortly."
An attached letter from Fortenberry to his colleagues in Congress, which he began with a poem written on the wall of Mother Teresa's children's home in Calcutta, indicates he will resign March 31.
After the jury's verdict, which came after about two hours of deliberation, Fortenberry came under fire from other Republicans, including Gov. Pete Ricketts and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, who on Friday called on him to resign.
Under Nebraska law, a special election will occur within 90 days to fill Fortenberry's seat, even as the May 10 primary will narrow the field for the general election in November.
According to state statute, the political parties polling at least 5% in the previous election may select a candidate for the Congressional special election.
That would mean the state GOP and Democratic parties would forward one nominee for the special election, as Fortenberry (59.5%) and Democrat Kate Bolz (37.7%) were the only ones to reach the 5% threshold in the 2020 race.
Other candidates who gather enough signatures may also appear on the ballot without their party affiliation listed.
The special election would fill the seat through January 2023, when the winner of this year's general election would assume office.
It appears Fortenberry's name will still appear on the Republican ballot for the May 10 primary.
Nebraska law requires the Secretary of State to transmit the candidates, offices and issues that will appear on the ballot to all county election officials at least 50 days before any statewide primary. The names that will appear on the primary ballot were certified last week.
In a statement on Saturday afternoon, Pansing Brooks said Fortenberry's resignation "opens the door for a new approach to serving" the congressional district.
"I am ready and able to meet that challenge and lead with integrity," she said.
In his letter to colleagues, Fortenberry wrote that it was a pleasure to call many of them friends.
But a stanza of the poem he included, "Do It Anyway," seemed to sum up his political fortunes.
"What you spend years building,
"someone could destroy overnight.
"Build anyway."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
