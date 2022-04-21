Fortenberry's campaign paid nearly $600K to his defense team in federal court case

OMAHA -- Former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s campaign crimes were costly: The congressman lost his job, his livelihood and his standing as a federal elected official.

His defense wasn’t cheap, either: The 61-year-old Republican from Lincoln spent nearly $600,000 on his defense team’s unsuccessful fight against charges that he lied to the FBI and tried to cover up the source of illegal foreign campaign donations, according to a Federal Election Commission report filed last week.

That tally included $548,000 to the Los Angeles law firm of lead Fortenberry attorney John Littrell and $50,000 to an Arizona consultant that helped pick the jury that convicted Fortenberry after just two hours of deliberations.

The Los Angeles jury convicted Fortenberry of two counts of lying to the FBI and one count of trying to conceal the source of $30,000 in campaign contributions. Two Lebanese allies of Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury funneled the cash, without Fortenberry’s knowledge, to his campaign at a February 2016 fundraiser.

Despite several warnings that the money was “probably” dirty, Fortenberry didn’t disgorge the cash from his campaign until more than three years later. And he lied to FBI agents investigating the illegal foreign donations. Fortenberry faces up to five years in prison on each of his three convictions. U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. will sentence him on June 28.

Two days after his conviction, Fortenberry announced he would resign his seat and would abandon his reelection campaign.

Since then, according to the filing, the ex-congressman has refunded $38,750 to campaign donors.

It also revealed that Fortenberry’s campaign chest — which held $900,000 on Jan. 1 — was drained by more than $242,000 to buy campaign ads and by the nearly $600,000 in legal bills.

The campaign took in $81,000 in contributions in the first quarter of 2022. Factor in refunds and other expenditures and the campaign was roughly $10,000 in debt as it approached the end of March.

On March 17, Fortenberry took out a $61,000 home-equity line of credit on his Lincoln house. With the benefit of that loan, the campaign climbed back above water. It had just over $50,000 as of March 31.

It is unclear whether Fortenberry faces more legal bills from the six-day trial or whether the campaign paid his attorneys in advance. Fortenberry has indicated he will appeal.

The disbursements from the campaign to the lawyers prompted the question: Is it legal to use campaign donations to pay for criminal defense bills?

A Stetson University law professor analyzed that issue after former President Donald Trump used campaign funds to pay for an attorney to represent his son. Trump’s campaign did so as a grand jury investigated a Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian attorney.

According to Ciara Torres-Spelliscy’s analysis, the courts have long ruled that campaign funds cannot be used for personal use, such as home purchases or a child’s college tuition.

Though there’s no universal precedent, the Federal Election Commission has ruled that campaign dollars can be used for legal defense of acts committed in the furtherance of official duties or campaigns. In other words, the commission has ruled that elected officials like Fortenberry may be allowed to use campaign dollars to pay for the defense of campaign acts, even if those acts were illegal.

A recent judicial ruling noted that “20 years of FEC advisory opinions have concluded that legal expenditures made in response to charges of campaign or official misconduct are (allowed),” Torres-Spelliscy wrote in a piece for the Brennan Center for Justice at the NYU School of Law.

State Sens. Mike Flood, a Republican from Norfolk, and Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democrat from Lincoln, are running in a special election to fill Fortenberry’s seat on June 28 — the same day Fortenberry is to be sentenced.

