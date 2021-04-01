Four Nebraska senators plan to climb Mount Kilimanjaro together

Shot six times during a spontaneous firefight with the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2003, Brewer has dealt with pain almost as a constant companion along with a whole range of health challenges since that brush with death, including most recently three surgeries that started with a blockage from kidney stones.

Both ankles have been fused; there have been back surgeries; and there's a lot more; Brewer shrugs it off.

"I just don't move quite as fast," he says.

Now, Brewer said, he's pumped about seeing "a new country, a new people and it will be fun to be there with some other Nebraskans."

They'll begin to go up the mountain on Sept. 7 and begin to come back down on Sept. 12. They'll be hiking about six hours that first day, walking through a rain forest on their way up.

And then it's on and on, up and up, with daily hiking time estimated to increase to as much as 12 hours on the day they climb to the summit in the dark and return to Barafu Camp, which was the starting point for the nighttime hike to the summit.

"After your successful ascent to the Uhuru Peak, you can descend to the nearest glacier if desired," the tour itinerary instructions state.

From rain forest to glacier in a few days.