‘Fringe’ politics of the past define Democrats, Rubio says in Iowa visit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — He knew the question would come up as soon as he stepped foot in Iowa, and Marco Rubio was ready for it.

No, his swing through Iowa to do fundraisers — with the Republican Party of Iowa for his 2016 Iowa campaign manager, Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, and for 1st District Rep. Ashley Hinson — isn’t about a future presidential campaign, but just his way of supporting his friends.

“You don't come to Iowa and not know that people are going to speculate about it in that way,” the Florida Republican said Wednesday after speaking to about 50 people at a Hinson fundraiser in Cedar Rapids. “But frankly, we've got friends and made relationships here. It would be strange not to come back and be helpful to people after everything they did for me.”

Rubio insists his focus is on re-election in 2022, not on 2024. He wants another term to work on his Florida priorities, including Everglades restoration, and for Republicans to be back in the majority in 2023 so he can once again chair the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Rubio, who finished third in 2016 Iowa GOP precinct caucuses behind Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Donald Trump, said it’s far too early to be thinking about 2024.