Future of Iowa’s State Historical Building unknown, as current space needs $50 million in repairs

“There are more questions than answers,” said Gary Slater, Iowa State Fair Board secretary.

The fair board is not campaigning for a new historical building on the fairgrounds but, in response to the Legislature, is willing to entertain proposals, he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The board identified three sites on the fairgrounds where it would be possible to put a new building depending on its size and footprint, Slater said. All three sites on the north side of the fairgrounds currently are parking areas. The fair board believes sites more centrally located on the fairgrounds would be impractical.

“There are lots of places it would not work on the fairgrounds,” Slater said, “but there could be some synergies in having a state facility here the rest of the year” outside the 11-day run of the state fair every August. The 2020 state fair will be Aug. 13-23.

Sara Craig, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ chief of staff, concurred that “moving the historical building to the fairgrounds is not a foregone conclusion.” The task force meeting was just the opening of a discussion, she said.