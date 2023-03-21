Republican businessman Perry Johnson, a former candidate for governor of Michigan, is back on the airwaves and hitting the road in Iowa.

Johnson, who formally announced a long-shot bid for president earlier this month, released a new TV ad Monday highlighting his background as a self-described “quality guru” in the automotive industry and his plan to cut federal discretionary spending by 2 percent every year.

A 2022 Republican candidate for Michigan governor, Johnson was disqualified with four other candidates due to invalid nominating petition signatures. He first visited Iowa in February, setting up a campaign office in Ankeny and traveling the state on the heels of a $192,000 Super Bowl ad targeting voters in the lead-off caucus state for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. The ad portrayed Democratic officials as greedy and bloated.

Johnson will have spent more than $700,000 on TV advertising campaigns through the end of March in New Hampshire and Iowa, according to his campaign, and has bus tours planned in both states throughout April and May.

Johnson plans to visit Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Sioux City and Malvern throughout the week to meet with Iowans and party figureheads, according to his campaign.

In the new 30-second ad, “Perry Who?” Johnson claims his work in quality controls “saved” the American automotive industry and that as an “outsider and businessman” he’ll “deflate our bloated government.”

Johnson argues that if “Washington cuts the budget just 2 percent a year, problem solved.”

Johnson made his money by promoting and implementing statistical controls and standardization in the automotive industry. He hopes to take the principles of quality control that he used in the automotive industry and apply them to the federal government to “get spending under control and tame our nation’s record inflation,” according to his campaign.