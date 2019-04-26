DES MOINES -- Friday’s march to final adjournment of this year’s legislative session was slowed by a partisan fight over state funding for sex education and transgender surgery.
Republicans who control the Iowa Senate amended a major budget bill with language that would bar state money from being used to provide for sex reassignment surgery for transgender Iowans and would block Planned Parenthood from participating in state-funded sex education programs.
Backers said changes to amend the Iowa Civil Rights Act to block the use of public funds in covering sex reassignment surgery for transgender Iowans was in response to a recent court ruling forcing the state’s Medicaid program to cover it.
Critics called the 11th-hour GOP power play a cynical and “cowardly” political use of a legislative procedural “nuclear option” that stifled open debate, attacked the medical health and well-being of transgender Iowans and jeopardized programs that effectively have curbed unwanted pregnancies and reduced abortions.
“The (Iowa) Supreme Court ruled just a couple months ago that Medicaid had to cover sex-change surgeries, so we had a discussion as a caucus and determined that we didn’t believe that taxpayer dollars should be used to fund the sex-change surgeries,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, who supports the effort to change the statute. “It is over $50 million of total money with the pent-up demand and the demand for sex-change surgeries by people on Medicaid, including almost $20 million of state dollars and $35 million of federal dollars.”
Republicans, who hold majorities of 32-18 in the Iowa Senate and 53-47 in the Iowa House, placed language in the budget bill that amends the Iowa Civil Rights Act to block the use of public funds in covering sex reassignment surgeries.
Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel, said he has heard from a lot of Iowans who felt Medicaid tax dollars should be reserved for other health-priorities — and worried the court system has opened up a “hot bed” for people who want this surgery paid for and will come to Iowa to have it done.
“Fundamentally, I think a lot of people have no problem if you want to have that operation done, great — just not with taxpayer money,” Chapman told reporters.
Senate Democratic Leader Janet Petersen of Des Moines called provisions of House File 776 a “mean-spirited attempt at discrimination” and she hoped Iowans would pressure Gov. Kim Reynolds to use her item-veto authority to remove the two controversial provisions if they managed to reach her desk.
“I think it’s an attack on Iowans’ civil rights — both of these measures,” said Petersen, “and I think it’s cowardly that they do it on the last day of session and they have not allowed Iowans to weigh in on the process and run a policy bill through a policy committee. If they really felt strongly about this, they should have run these bills through the process instead of sneaking them in in the last minute with a backroom deal.”
Language in an amendment to HF 766 provides that no state or local government unit or tax-supported district would be allowed to provide for “sex reassignment surgery or any other cosmetic, reconstructive or plastic surgery procedure related to transgender, hermaphroditism, gender identity disorder or body dysmorphic disorder.”
The amendment to be debated before the Iowa Legislature adjourns — expected yet this week — also had a separate section that restricts government funding for sex-education, personal responsibility education or community adolescent pregnancy prevention and services program to a provider who performs or promotes abortion.
“You are using Iowa children to make a political statement,” Petersen told majority Republicans during Friday’s floor debate. “You’re putting politics ahead of public health.”
Daniel Hoffman-Zinnel, executive director of One Iowa Action, the largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning group in Iowa, condemned the GOP proposal to exclude transition-related medical services for transgender Iowans from all insurance coverage funded by public dollars, including Medicaid.
“Protecting transgender people from discrimination is settled law in Iowa, and has been since 2007,” he said in a statement. “The Iowa Supreme Court made clear that the Iowa Civil Rights Act protects transgender Iowans against Medicaid discrimination in their unanimous ruling just over one month ago.
“In response, a small group of legislators want to pick and choose who deserves protections under the law, and it’s clear they think of transgender Iowans as second-class citizens. This amendment is a harmful attempt to deny transgender Iowans medically necessary care, and it will not stand up to legal muster,” Hoffman-Zinnel added.
He pointed out that the proposal is coming as the session winds down for the year, calling the timing “deeply troubling.”
“It’s clear that these legislators know they are doing something shameful,” his statement said.
Minority Democrats called the sex-education grants language “another targeted attack on Planned Parenthood.”
“Any reasonable person who wants to see fewer abortions should work to promote access to sex education and family planning,” said Erin Davison-Rippey, state executive director of Iowa/Planned Parenthood North Central States. “It’s shameful that elected officials would put their own narrow political agenda above the health and well-being of their constituents.”
Petersen agreed.
“They say they’re fixing something and it’s not broken,” she said. “It’s a highly successful program that works.”
The GOP language, which was drafted in a way that procedurally could not be amended further, would have the effect of shutting down all state-funded sex-education programs for months while a new process is undertaken to enlist qualified bidders, she noted.
“It’s just ridiculous,” said Petersen. “I don’t why we would be trying to put the brakes on a teen-pregnancy prevention program that we know works.’
The Legislature already had banned Planned Parenthood from participating in state-funded health care clinics. Whitver said the proposal is a continuation of that.
“We have addressed Planned Parenthood in the last couple years and there is just one little small piece that they have left, which is the sex-education,” he said. “There are other vendors to do that and we wanted to keep that with other vendors.”
The issues follows an Iowa Supreme Court decision in March striking down an administrative code that restricted Iowans from using Medicaid funds for gender-assignment surgeries. In the ruling, justices upheld a decision made in the 5th District Court that agreed with the two transgender women who filed the suit — that denying Medicaid reimbursement for surgeries to treat gender dysphoria is in violation of the Iowa Civil Rights Act.
The permanent injunction on the administrative rule remains in place, meaning it can’t be used as a basis to deny Medicaid dollars to individuals seeking these medical procedures.
The court’s decision put a bookend on a two-year legal battle over the Iowa Department of Human Services’ rule that held gender reassignment surgeries are not considered medically necessary to restore bodily function, and are therefore exempt from coverage.
The controversial policy language was placed in a $1.94 billion budget bill designed to fund human services and public health services and programs in fiscal 2020 that impact a huge portion of the state’s most-vulnerable and needy populations.
Included was a $150.3 million supplemental appropriation to help cover Iowa’s privately managed Medicaid program for the current fiscal year.
The Health and Human Services budget and the $3.86 billion standing appropriations that included the state’s K-12 school foundation aid approaching $3.3 billion were key final pieces as Republicans assembled an overall $7.643 billion state spending plan for fiscal 2020.
A total of 31 GOP senators voted for the Human Services budget bill while Sen. Tom Greene, R-Burlington, joined 18 Democrats in opposing the measure. The standings bill passed the Senate on a 3-18 party-line vote.