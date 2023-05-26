Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a slate of education bills on Friday into law, including a bill limiting LGBTQ instruction topics through sixth grade and barring books with sexual content from school libraries.

The bill, Senate File 496, was a top priority of both Reynolds and legislative Republicans this session. They said it will expand parents' rights and give them more input over their children's education.

“This legislative session, we secured transformational education reform that puts parents in the driver's seat, eliminates burdensome regulations on public schools, provides flexibility to raise teacher salaries, and empowers teachers to prepare our kids for their future,” Reynolds said in a statement. “Education is the great equalizer and everyone involved — parents, educators, our children — deserves an environment where they can thrive.”

The bill institutes a wide range of education requirements and restrictions, including:

Instruction related to sexual orientation or gender identity will be barred in kindergarten through sixth grade;

Books depicting or describing sex acts will be banned from school libraries. Religious texts will be exempted;

Schools will need to notify parents if a student requests changing their name or pronouns;

Schools must put their library catalog online and allow parents to review certain instructional materials, providing a policy to request removal of any classroom materials;

The bill codifies parents’ rights and requires parents’ permission before a student takes a survey that asks about political affiliation and mental health problems, among other things.

The bill also allows students to transfer to a different building in the same school system if they experience harassment or bullying and allows home-schooled children with special needs to dual enroll at their home school district for special education instruction.

The bill passed the legislature this year with only Republican support. Democrats said the bill was unnecessary, stifled teacher and student freedoms and further ostracized LGBTQ students. But Republicans said the bill limited what they described as a political agenda out of schools and put parents in charge of their children's education.

"For all the LGBTQ+ kids and families who feel targeted by the Governor and her allies this session, we see you and we love you," Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, said in a statement. "You deserve the freedom to be yourself and be happy without interference from politicians. We’re going to keep fighting for you."

The law was also opposed by the Iowa State Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union.

“Today, with her veto power, Governor Reynolds had an opportunity to support the thousands of great education professionals who work hard to educate, support, and elevate the students in their care,” ISEA President Mike Beranek said in an emailed statement. “She chose not to exercise this power, and instead, cemented laws that are designed to intimidate, censor, and harm the educators and students who work in and attend our public schools.”

It was also opposed by LGBTQ rights organizations, who said it would put transgender youth in danger.

“Senate File 496 is anti-child, anti-parent and anti-educator,” Iowa Safe Schools Executive Director Becky Taylor said in a statement. “With the stroke of a pen, Governor Reynolds has punctuated her crusade against LGBTQ youth this session."

School regulations

Reynolds also signed a bill into law loosening regulations at public schools, including the requirements for graduation, how classes must be taught and who may teach them. Senate File 391 was another bill Reynolds introduced, which she said would remove burdens from schools, allow flexibility and cut costs.

Starting in the next school year, schools will be able to do the following:

No longer report a comprehensive improvement plan to the state

Hire a public librarian to be a school librarian, rather than a certified teacher librarian

Teach multiple sequential units of the same subject in the same classroom

Allow community college instructors to teach more classes

The law changes the number of classes schools are required to teach, requiring two years of a foreign language instead of four and two years of fine arts instead of three. Students will also have more options for P.E. waivers and will not be required to take financial literacy classes.

Schools will not be able to deliver more than 30 hours of instruction online per year.

Between the two laws, schools will also no longer be required to teach about HIV and AIDS or HPV and the availability of an HPV vaccine. Schools are still required to teach about sexually transmitted diseases, but teaching about those specific diseases will be optional.

Other laws

Reynolds signed five other education bills into law on Friday, dealing with teacher licensing and discipline, the state Board of Educational Examiners and more.

House File 430 will change the makeup of the state Board of Educational Examiners, putting more parents on the board that licenses and disciplines teachers in the state.

The 13-member board will be made up of the following members:

Four members of the public who have never held a teacher’s license, including two parents with a child currently enrolled in school, and one current or former school board member.

Eight licensed practitioners, including three administrators and one employee of a nonpublic school

The final member will be the Department of Education director or their designee

The board is currently composed of two members of the public, the department director, and nine licensed practitioners.

House File 135 requires the state Board of Regents to publish income and debt data for college graduates and provide that information to undergraduates.

House File 604 seeks to address violence in schools, House File 672 changes background checks and renewal requirements for teachers and House File 614 allows teachers licensed in another state to receive an Iowa teaching license.

How K-12 public school funding has changed over the past decade How K-12 public school funding has changed over the past decade For the last decade, education expenditures have been greater than education revenue