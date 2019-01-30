CEDAR FALLS -- Gov. Kim Reynolds discussed job growth during a visit to Martin Brothers Distributing Co. in Cedar Falls on one of the coldest days in a generation.
The visit was part of her Condition of the State and 99-counties tour. She went through the Martin Brothers warehouse and spoke with the owners, managers and employees. Earlier in the day she visited Raymon Donco Air Distribution Equipment in Albion.
"It's a great opportunity to stop at businesses and see the incredible companies that we have located in our state," Reynolds said. "The two businesses I stopped at this morning, both of them said their biggest barrier is work force."
Iowa has some of the lowest unemployment in the United States which is a duel-edged sword, she said while talking with Martin Brothers employees.
The Iowa Economic Authority is working on a marketing plan to bring more people to Iowa, Reynolds said. She also wants to utilize Home Base Iowa, to connect retiring and transitioning service members with businesses looking to hire skilled workers.
"We're really starting to see (Home Base Iowa) take off," she said. "I think we have had 100 people move to Iowa and take advantage of the program."
Being called the top state in the country by U.S. News and World Report was another great marketing tool, Reynolds said. "We just need to tell our story."
During the visit, Reynolds addressed last year's move by the Iowa Board of Regents to increase tuition at the state's universities.
"We really have pretty low tuition when you look at some of the surrounding states," she said. "You see a lot of out-of-state students coming because we have great universities and they can get a phenomenal education at a very reasonable price."
Reynolds said her goal was to keep tuition prices down through science technology, engineering and mathematics or STEM initiatives and dual enrollment with community colleges and high schools.
Not all careers start in college, she said. "We want kids to know there all kinds of paths to a great a career."
She also addressed questions about the controversy concerning Iowa House District 55's election and 29 votes that weren't counted. Earlier this week the Iowa House of Representatives voted to dismiss a challenge to the election results by Democrat Kayla Keother. The House voted 53 to 42 to dismiss the challenge, which in turn declares Republican incumbent Rep. Michael Bergan of Dorchester the winner.
"I think they followed the law. They followed the intent of the legislation and you can't change the rules midstream," Reynolds said. "If legislators think it was ambiguous or they need to do something different, then they need to do that through the legislative process."
She wouldn't speculate on what changes to the vote counting process she would support.
"I think the law is clear," she said.