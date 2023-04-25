LINCOLN — Sometime this summer, Nebraskans will be allowed to carry concealed weapons without a permit under a new law signed by Gov. Jim Pillen Tuesday.

Pillen signed Legislative Bill 77 into law at a press conference Tuesday afternoon, a week after the bill was passed by state lawmakers in a 33-14 vote following three rounds of debate. Pillen said the bill upholds the right to bear arms enshrined in both the U.S. and Nebraska Constitutions.

"Today, with the signing of this bill into law, we do justice to the constitutional promise," Pillen said.

LB 77 will allow Nebraskans 21 and older to carry concealed weapons without a permit. The bill will apply statewide and invalidate any local ordinances limiting that ability. It will take effect 90 days after the session ends, likely near the end of August or early September.

Currently in Nebraska, getting a concealed carry permit requires passing a criminal background check, paying a $100 fee and taking an eight- to 16-hour gun safety class.

LB 77 will allow people to continue getting permits if they wanted. It would not change who is allowed to purchase firearms in Nebraska, nor would it change where people are allowed to carry concealed weapons.

Measures like LB 77 are sometimes called “constitutional carry” in reference to some gun rights advocates’ belief that the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution gives people the right to carry concealed guns without a permit.

State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon had attempted to pass such a measure since he took office in 2017. He took time during Tuesday's press conference to thank other lawmakers who supported his effort.

"For some of us, this has been a long endeavor," Brewer said.

An amendment folded into LB 77 added an extra misdemeanor charge if someone carries a firearm while committing certain “dangerous misdemeanors,” including domestic assault, shoplifting or stalking. It also will make it a felony, on a third offense, for people to fail to notify a law enforcement official that they were carrying a weapon.

The amendment turned the Nebraska Sheriffs’ Association into being a supporter of the bill, and changed the position of Omaha and Lincoln police unions and the Police Chiefs Association of Nebraska to neutral.

However, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins remained opposed to LB 77, along with Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and a majority of Omaha City Council members.

The bill stirred up its fair share of controversy, prompting several protests from students and parents who largely argued the legislation would make Nebraska less safe. One of those protestors, Melody Vaccaro, was banned from entering the Capitol after she shouted "Shame" from the legislative balcony after LB 77 passed the final round of debate.

Neither Pillen or Brewer touched on the recent opposition to LB 77 at the press conference. However, Pillen did comment that he believed the bill would be an early step in what he expects will be a "historic session," even as several opposing lawmakers continue their effort to slow legislation down in protest to a separate bill intent on banning gender-affirming care for people under 19.

"I might add, we are just getting started," Pillen said.

