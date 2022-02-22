Gov. Reynolds giving Republican response to Biden’s State of the Union

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds will give Republicans’ response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address, Congressional Republican leaders announced Tuesday.

The annual State of the Union address is scheduled for Tuesday, March 1. Biden will deliver his remarks to a joint session of Congress. Reynolds will deliver Republicans’ message afterward from Des Moines.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, and U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, of California, made the announcement Tuesday.

A joint news release said Reynolds during the COVID-19 pandemic “became a national leader in effectively balancing lives and livelihoods” and said she was the nation’s first governor to require schools to offer schools to open for full-time in-person instruction.

The news release also credited Reynolds for sending Iowa State Patrol officers to the U.S.-Mexico border to assist with immigration enforcement.

“Republican governors across America are leading the charge in defending liberty and securing unmatched economic prosperity in our states,” Reynolds said in the news release.

“The Biden administration is governing from the far-left, ignoring the problems of working-class Americans while pushing an agenda that stifles free speech, free thought, and economic freedom. The American people have had enough, but there is an alternative and that’s what I look forward to sharing on Tuesday evening.”

Reynolds follows in the footsteps of her friend and fellow Iowa Republican, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, who gave the Republican response to President Barack Obama’s State of the Union address in 2015.

Last year, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, of South Carolina, provided the Republican response.

“In Iowa, we have seen what proven leadership looks like under our governor and my friend, Kim Reynolds, someone who is cutting taxes, expanding opportunity, and standing up for our students and families,” Ernst said in a statement.

“I can’t think of a better person to make the case for freedom and liberty and against the radical Biden agenda than Gov. Reynolds.”

This will be Biden’s first State of the Union address as president. Last year he spoke to a joint session of Congress in April, but that was not a State of the Union address.

