Gov. Reynolds: ‘Light at end of tunnel’ with COVID-19 vaccine’s pending arrival in Iowa

Jackson said Iowans should feel confident in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines. Jackson said the vaccines are going through rigorous testing, analysis and review, and noted the University of Iowa was one of the study sites for the Pfizer vaccine trial, in which he participated.

“As an investigator of a number of vaccine and drug trials for infectious diseases, I believe Iowans should feel confident that the COVID-19 vaccines that will become available shortly are effective and safe, given the efficacy and safety data we have seen to date,” Jackson said. “I am very excited and feel very confident that (Pfizer’s) will be a very efficacious and safe vaccine, and the Moderna one looks very similar.”

Jackson, Garcia and Reynolds all urged Iowans to continue practicing safe public health behaviors --- like wearing face masks, avoiding gatherings, and washing hands --- even though vaccine distribution may begin later this month.

“Clearly the news on vaccines gives us hope, and I encourage Iowans to get the vaccine when it becomes available over the next few months. But we’re not there yet, and until then we must continue to do things to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities,” Jackson said. “We must continue to take these steps in the coming months even as the vaccine becomes more widely available.”