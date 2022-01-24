Gov. Ricketts open to considering medical marijuana bill

Gov. Pete Ricketts cracked open the door to medical marijuana Friday, just weeks after appearing in television advertisements denouncing the substance.

The governor's apparent softening came in response to a medical marijuana bill sponsored by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte. Groene, himself a former opponent, introduced LB1275 on Thursday.

“While I continue to have concerns about marijuana use for any reason, I am open to learning more about this bill,” Ricketts said when asked about the new proposal.

John Kuehn, a former state senator and co-chair of Smart Approaches to Marijuana Nebraska, also expressed a willingness to consider Groene's proposal.

Both took a different tone than the SAM-sponsored ads that aired last month. They featured Ricketts decrying the dangers of medical marijuana and arguing that the only difference between “medical” and “recreational” marijuana is the terminology.

Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, the Legislature's leading proponent of medical marijuana and co-sponsor of a medical marijuana petition drive, said she welcomed former opponents recognizing the benefits of medical marijuana. But she said Groene's bill would be of no help to Nebraskans.

Wishart said key problems include that LB1275 does not provide for the growing and processing of cannabis in Nebraska, while federal laws prohibit the transportation of cannabis across state lines.

In addition, Wishart said, the bill would create so many hurdles for families of children with epilepsy that it would make access "impossible" and would limit other users to those with terminal illnesses, very advanced cancers or severe or persistent muscle spasms from multiple sclerosis or muscular dystrophy.

"I will not stop our ballot initiative for any legislation that does not legitimately create a safe and effective medical cannabis system in our state," she said. "Access for sick Nebraskans is not something I am willing to settle on. I will continue to have their back."

The Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana petition drive includes a pair of proposed laws. One would allow qualified patients to use, possess and acquire limited amounts of cannabis for medical use. The other would set up the regulatory structure for entities that manufacture, distribute and dispense cannabis to patients.

Groene said he had introduced LB1275 out of concern that, if the Legislature doesn’t act, the petition initiatives will get on the ballot and pass. He said his bill would allow the Legislature to put in the controls needed to regulate marijuana for medical purposes.

He previously opposed medical marijuana but changed his position last year, saying he had heard from a number of families who believe that marijuana helps with the treatment of epilepsy and cancer and in end-of-life scenarios and are getting the marijuana from other states.

