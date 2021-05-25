Gov. Ricketts vetoes OPS pension bill and expanded food, heating aid for Nebraskans

“We should not be exposing the state’s taxpayers for the mistakes that were made by the folks that were managing that fund for the OPS teachers," he said.

In 2016, Ricketts signed a bill shifting investment responsibility for the plan to the state. Kolterman’s bill would shift the remaining responsibilities, such as sending out monthly retirement checks.

OPS is the only school district in Nebraska, and one of only a handful nationally, that operates its own employee pension fund. An Omaha World-Herald investigation two years ago traced the shortfall largely to mismanagement and investment blunders by the fund’s district-appointed trustees.

Sponsors of two other measures also got word Monday that their priority bills were being vetoed.

One was LB108, passed on a 33-11 vote, which would allow more people to qualify for federally funded food assistance. The measure would raise income limits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to 165% of the federal poverty level, up from 130%, for two years.