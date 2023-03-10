Hundreds of people waited in line at a casino in Davenport Friday morning to hear what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a possible contender for the GOP's presidential nomination, had to say.

It was his first trip to Iowa, which is the first state in the presidential-nominating calendar for Republicans. Although DeSantis hasn't yet announced a run for the nomination, early polling shows him as the only potential candidate polling with double digit support behind former President Donald Trump.

In his speech at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, DeSantis ticked off a list of Republican accomplishments in Florida: prohibiting mask and vaccine mandates; banning the teaching of gender identity and sexual orientation in elementary schools; restricting diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts at public universities; restricting public investments in companies that focus on environmental, social, and governance-investment strategies, and others.

"Our state is where woke goes to die," DeSantis said to a standing ovation.

He was introduced by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, drawing parallels between the two states' politics. Both governors won their first full terms in 2018, and resisted pandemic-era mandates and closures in 2020. Both won with double-digit margins in their 2022 reelection campaigns.

"With absolutely no playbook, we both focused on protecting the lives and livelihoods and the freedom of our citizens," Reynolds said.

DeSantis greeted the audience by complimenting Reynolds.

"It's so great to be here with America's governor, Kim Reynolds," he said.

He said he speaks with people who move to Florida from other states, and many express displeasure about how their home Democratic-controlled states are run.

"But when I meet Iowans in Florida, they're happy. They love their state, because it's well run," DeSantis said. "It's one of the best-run states in the country."

He and Reynolds acknowledged Republican governors can be competitive. Iowa Republicans have passed bills in recent weeks that would ban gender-affirming care and prohibit instruction of gender identity and sexual orientation in K-6. At the start of the session, Iowa lawmakers passed a bill that would allow parents to use taxpayer per-pupil funds to send their children to private schools.

Florida lawmakers are considering a bill that would open its private school program to all families, regardless of income.

DeSantis' speech to Iowa Republicans comes as the Florida legislature began its 60-day session this week.

"I always tell my legislators, 'You watch Iowa. Do not let them get ahead of us on any of this stuff,' " DeSantis said. "So, we've got our legislature in session now. So buckle up. The next 60 days should be fun in Florida."

When he won a narrow election in 2018, DeSantis said he was advised "not to rock the boat." But he said he went on the offensive instead, and it paid off.

"The advice I was getting at the time, was OK, it's a divided state; very close election. Trim your sails, don't rock the boat, you know, just get in there and kind of be a little passive. And I rejected that advice," he said. "My view was, I may have received 50% of the vote, but I earned 100% of the executive power, and I intend to use that to be able to advance the best interest of the people in Florida and fulfill my campaign promises."

Attendees were given free copies of DeSantis's book, "The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival." He'll make a second stop in Des Moines later on Friday.

His visit comes just as a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released Friday shows DeSantis comparable with Donald Trump in favorability ratings. About 42% of Iowa Republicans view DeSantis as very favorable and about 44% of Iowa Republicans view Trump on the same measure.

More Republicans, however, viewed Trump, who has his own visit to Davenport scheduled for Monday, as unfavorable. Eighteen percent of Iowa Republicans viewed Trump as mostly or very unfavorable. Just 6% of Iowa Republicans said the same for DeSantis, though 20% said they weren't sure about DeSantis.

Jerry Waite, of Davenport, said he liked what DeSantis has done for Florida and that he is more polished than Trump. Though he likes Trump, he thinks his crassness helped contribute to the former president's loss in 2020.

Waite added that he likes that DeSantis is younger. Waite is 76 — the same age as Trump.

"He's not that much younger than (Joe) Biden," Waite said of Trump.

Gayla Schaefer, of Moline, and Kate VanDaele, of Erie, won't be able to pledge their support in Iowa's caucuses, because they live in Illinois, but they plan to see many Republicans who visit the Hawkeye State ahead of the 2024 caucuses.

Schaefer said she liked "everything" about DeSantis — in particular what she viewed as his strength and conviction in standing up for the conservative point of view.

Schaefer and VanDaele said they appreciated Florida's push in schools to take out instruction on gender and sexuality.

Both said, however, they couldn't yet say whether they'll support DeSantis or Trump.

"I'd love to see a Trump-DeSantis ticket, but I don't think that'll happen," Schaefer said.

Todd Hoffman, 60, of Davenport said he liked DeSantis' stance on immigration. During his speech, DeSantis said he favored building a wall at the U.S. border with Mexico and he touted sponsoring flights for about 50 Venezuelan immigrants who'd crossed the border illegally in Texas to Martha's Vineyard.

As DeSantis made his visit to Iowa, the Democratic National Committee said it is launching a "mobile billboard" campaign to advertise DeSantis' positions on social security and Medicare.

During his 2012 campaign for Congress, DeSantis expressed support for restructuring the two programs, which aid millions of seniors in the U.S., to make them more financially sustainable.

Since then, he's said the GOP wouldn't "mess with" social security.

