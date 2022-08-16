Grassley bashed for warning of armed IRS agents 'ready to shoot’ business owners

Iowa’s senior U.S. senator, Republican Chuck Grassley, was called out last week over remarks he made Thursday on “Fox & Friends” speculating whether the IRS would use increased funding from the Inflation Reduction Act to send armed units of agents into small Iowa businesses.

“Are they going to have a strike force that goes in with AK-15s already loaded, ready to shoot some small business person in Iowa with these, because I think they’re going after middle class and small business people, because they think that anybody that has pass-through income is a crook, and they aren’t paying their fair share, and we’re going to go after them,” he said.

Democrats blasted Grassley’s remarks as inaccurate, irresponsible and an incendiary conspiracy theory that incites violence against federal authorities, noting just hours before his remarks a gunman opened fire on FBI agents in Cincinnati.

Fact-checking website PolitiFact called claims that new funding to beef up IRS enforcement included in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act would militarize the IRS was “outlandish.”

The IRS purchases guns and ammunition for special agents in its criminal investigation division who investigate crimes ranging from major drug and money laundering operations to illegal gaming operations and corporate fraud. The typical IRS auditors that Americans would encounter in a routine audit are unarmed and the vast majority of those audits are done by mail, PolitiFact noted.

The fact-checking website also reported the division has been armed for more than a century and its spending on ammunition this year is on par with previous years and less than what was spent a decade ago.

Grassley’s office said the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law Tuesday by President Joe Biden includes an additional $80 billion to beef up IRS enforcement, including hiring 87,000 additional IRS employees.

“In that context, he was asked about an IRS job posting that listed as its major duties the ability to ‘carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force,’” according to Grassley’s office. “Senator Grassley answered with a rhetorical question, with his point being: Why do we need more armed IRS agents? The IRS is being flooded with taxpayer dollars to boost audits targeting American small businesses — at their expense. If anything, Senator Grassley believes Congress should be focused on providing more IRS services so people can get the return faster instead of going after small businesses.”