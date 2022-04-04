Grassley comes out against Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation

Iowa Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley voted against confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Democratic President Joe Biden’s nominee to fill an upcoming vacancy to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Grassley, the ranking Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, took issue with some of Jackson's judicial decisions while calling her "very personable and engaging" in a statement issued Monday ahead of the committee's vote on her nomination.

"Having carefully studied her record, unfortunately, I think she and I have fundamentally different views on the role judges should play in our system of government," Grassley said, according to prepared remarks posted Monday morning ahead of the committee meeting. "Because of those disagreements, I can't support her nomination."

Grassley, in shared prepared remarks, said she was evasive under questioning and that he disagreed with Jackson's interpretation of provisions put into law by the First Step Act. The 2018 bipartisan criminal justice reform legislation, which Grassley sponsored, reformed sentencing laws and made a number of reforms aimed at reducing recidivism and improving conditions in federal prisons.

Under a "compassionate release" provision in the First Step Act, Jackson reduced the sentence of Keith Young, who was convicted in 2018 of drug and weapons trafficking charges, from a previously mandated 20 years to 12 years.

Grassley argues that part of the law wasn't retroactive.

"Judge Jackson misused a motion for compassionate release to re-sentence a dangerous drug kingpin," Grassley said of the legislation he sponsored.

The committee, which is made up of 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans, deadlocked on the confirmation vote. Under Senate rules, Democratic leadership can still move the vote forward to the full Senate. A procedural vote to dislodge the nomination from the committee is expected to happen Monday night, with a final vote likely to be Thursday or Friday.

Jackson needs a simple majority to be confirmed in the evenly divided U.S. Senate, where at least one GOP Senator, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, has said she plans to vote for Jackson. Moderate Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has also indicated he will support Jackson's confirmation, providing two swing votes that all but guarantee her confirmation.

Previously, Grassley said Jackson was "very graceful, very smart in her answers," and said he was gratified that Jackson outlined a stricter judicial interpretation in answers to questions from Grassley.

He'd also praised Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., for "running a fair hearing." Though he did take issue with some documents not being provided to the committee, a sentiment he reiterated on Monday in his statement.

Grassley chaired the Judiciary Committee from chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee from 2015 to 2019, overseeing several confirmation hearings including the hearings of now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

"Throughout this process, I’ve focused on thoroughly and fairly assessing Judge Jackson’s record. I think I’ve done that. We need confidence that judges will interpret the laws as they are written. Judge Jackson’s re-interpretation of laws I’ve helped write does not give me that confidence," Grassley wrote.

