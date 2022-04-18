Grassley leads Senate rivals in fundraising

With fewer than 50 days until the June 7 primary election, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley's campaign has 858 times as much cash on hand as his Republican challenger and more than twice as much as three Democrats seeking their party’s nomination combined.

The Grassley Works campaign has $4,600,001 cash on hand, according to Federal Election Commission first quarter reports. The seven-term senator has raised more than $4.8 million in this election cycle, including $1,461,057 in the January through March quarter. The campaign spent $743,919 in the past three months.

“Our numbers show this is a campaign by the people of Iowa and for the people of Iowa,” Grassley said. The contributions show Iowans “have placed their trust in me. We’re sowing the seeds in fertile ground for victory on Election Day to ensure we reverse President Biden's disastrous policies.”

GOP Sioux City state Sen. Jim Carlin reported raising $96,252, with $5,361 cash on hand.

Three Democratic U.S. Senate hopefuls have raised $2,548,205 with Abby Finkenauer and Michael Franken each topping $1 million for the quarter. Finkenauer, a former congresswoman, raised $1,150,362 while Franken, a retired admiral, came in with $1,397,843. Physician Glenn Hurst reported $33,973.

However, Franken finished the quarter with more cash on hand — $1,005,487 to Finkenauer’s $780,036, according to their reports. Hurst reported having $45,873 cash on hand.

In announcing his fundraising, Franken noted it was accomplished “without one dime of corporate PAC money.”

“These numbers clearly demonstrate that people are excited about my candidacy and want to put Charles Grassley out of office,” Franken said, adding that he is “in the best position to ensure that our message reaches Iowans in every corner of the state.”

The Finkenauer campaign highlighted contributions from more than 31,000 individuals with an average online donation of slightly more than $30. The $3,082,654 she has raised in the 2022 cycle exceeds the combined total of fundraising by Franken and Hurst by more than $1 million.

In U.S. House contests, the money races were tighter. In the newly drawn southeast Iowa 1st District, Democratic challenger state Rep. Christina Bohannan of Iowa City outraised incumbent Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks $513,698 to $439,696. Miller-Meeks, however, still has $2,104,460 cash on hand to Bohannan’s $822,188, campaign records show.

In the new 2nd District, which includes Linn, Black Hawk, Dubuque and 19 more counties, GOP U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson maintained her fundraising lead over Democratic state Sen. Liz Mathis, pulling in $879,099 compared with $715,530. She has a cash on hand advantage of $1,783,251 to Mathis’ $1,354,159.

In the 3rd District, Democratic U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne raised $745,768 in the first quarter — more than her four Republican challengers. State Sen. Zach Nunn pulled in $320,090, Nicole Hasso raised $200,748 and two others raised no money.

Republican 4th District U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra reported raising $296,920 to Democrat Ryan Melton’s $1,477.

Early voting for the June 7 primary election begins May 18, however, the application period for absentee ballots is open until May 23. County auditors’ offices will be open June 4, a Saturday, for absentee voting and the deadline for in-person absentee voting is June 6. Primary Election Day also is the deadline for absentee ballots to be received mail by county auditor’s offices.

For more information on voting in the June 7 primary, visit voterready.iowa.gov.

