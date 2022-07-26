Gregg to lead national lieutenant governors’ group

Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg was elected as the next chair of the National Lieutenant Governors Association at the organization’s annual meeting Monday, the Iowa governor’s office announced.

Gregg will serve for one year as chairman-elect and then become the organization’s chairman at the next annual meeting, which will be held in Des Moines in August 2023.

“I’m honored to be chosen by my peers to assume this leadership role,” Gregg said in a news release. “The NLGA is a place where lieutenant governors share ideas and best practices to advance opportunities for our states and our constituents. We work to find effective ways to address new problems, foster cooperation between states and generally improve effectiveness in our states.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is a previous chairwoman of the organization; she served from 2015 to 2016.