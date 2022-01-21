Groene sponsors medical marijuana bill; opponents blast it as a 'poison pill'

A bill in the Legislature granting Nebraskans living with certain medical conditions access to cannabis fell two votes short of overcoming a filibuster last year.

Advocates turned their focus to a pair of petition drives following the narrow defeat, seeking to put the issue of legalizing medical marijuana directly before voters this November.

Thousands of Nebraskans have already signed the pair of petitions now circulating, said Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart, who sponsored last year’s legalization effort (LB474), as well as the ballot initiatives.

A new bill introduced Thursday, the final day for lawmakers to propose legislation in the 60-day session, would legalize cannabis use for a limited number of medical conditions and authorize a defined number of dispensaries to operate in the state.

The proposal (LB1275) from Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte was offered as one last attempt for state lawmakers to enact a policy before voters get their say.

Groene surprised many of his colleagues last year when he came out in support of Wishart’s bill, saying he knew several people in western Nebraska and elsewhere who had benefited from medical cannabis.

A close friend dying of brain cancer was able to get off the opioids that kept him in a vegetative state, Groene told the Journal Star on Thursday, and be alert and conversant with visitors in his final weeks of life.

Another associate with severe arthritis experienced a turnaround after taking cannabis, he added.

“Good citizens are using it because they don’t have a good insurance policy and they can’t afford the drugs or the doctors’ treatments,” Groene said. “They are looking for relief and it works.”

While he believes in medical marijuana as a treatment, Groene, now in his final year in the Legislature, said he doesn’t support the medical marijuana system the ballot initiative would put in place if approved by voters.

His bill was written to enact a more restrictive medical cannabis statute in an effort to draw away support from the petition drive, which he believes will pass if it gets on the ballot.

“I don’t want it to pass,” he said. “I want the elected officials in charge of the future of this, to define it and change it over time if necessary, to have the medical people in (the Department of Health and Human Services) write the bills.”

Under his proposal, patients with stage IV cancers, uncontrollable seizures, severe or persistent muscle spasms caused by multiple sclerosis or muscular dystrophy, or a terminal illness with a life expectancy of less than one year could possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis in the form of an oil or pill.

Patients over the age of 19 would need a written certification from a participating health care practitioner to enroll in the program; individuals younger than 19 would need written certification from three separate practitioners — something advocates said would create an onerous burden for families.

The bill would also limit where patients could possess cannabis — not on school property, the grounds of a child care facility, at a correctional center or while operating a vehicle — and would not require employers to make accommodations for their employees who use medical cannabis.

Although LB1275 would authorize up five dispensaries to operate in each of Nebraska’s three congressional districts, and would require each to employ a pharmacist, cultivation of cannabis would remain illegal in the state.

While the federal government has largely left alone states where recreational or medical marijuana has become legal, it still enforces laws making transporting cannabis — a controlled substance — across state lines illegal.

Wishart, who said she would work with Groene to improve the bill if he asked, said not allowing Nebraskans to cultivate and process cannabis would essentially render dispensaries unable to provide the treatment to qualifying patients.

“It would be the status quo,” she said. “I want a safe system, but there are practical realities patients are living with every day. No one wants a system that doesn’t work.”

The provisions of the bill may ultimately flip-flop who testifies in support and opposition to the bill when it goes before a committee later this session.

Smart Approaches to Marijuana Nebraska, which has opposed recent efforts to pass medical cannabis legislation, said Groene's bill provided a "tightly regulated dispensary system" for individuals seeking to access cannabis.

"This is a good faith effort and we are willing to look at this as an acceptable alternative to creating a marijuana industry in the state of Nebraska," said John Kuehn, co-chair of SAM Nebraska.

Kuehn said the bill creates safeguards for patient safety, oversight from health care providers, and gives communities a say in how a dispensary would affect them.

"We still believe there is no such thing as medical marijuana, there is just marijuana, but recognize the fact there are very specific groups for which marijuana would provide some degree of palliation, and this looks like a good faith effort to allow patient access," he added.

Shari Lawlor, a member of Nebraska Families for Medical Cannabis, which has mustered support for previous bills, said while the organization was grateful that Groene recognized the benefits of medical marijuana, called the proposal “a medical cannabis bill with no cannabis.”

“It envisions a system with dispensaries but no farmers or cultivators who actually produce the medical cannabis that patients need,” Lawlor said, “and since patients are not allowed to cultivate medical cannabis themselves under this proposal, there is effectively no way for patients to get the relief they need.”

The Marijuana Policy Project, meanwhile, blasted the bill as a "poison pill" and “political stunt” launched by opponents of the ballot initiatives.

“The pair of initiatives we’re supporting would actually establish a compassionate and functional medical cannabis program in the state,” said state campaigns manager Jared Moffat. “But this medical cannabis bill being pushed by long-time opponents of medical cannabis clearly would not.”

Groene said he would listen to suggestions, but indicated the bill was introduced to give lawmakers one last chance to take action before Nebraska voters potentially weigh in on the issue later this year.

"I don't want something we can't control," he said. "I think this is a better way to do it."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0