Growth in Nebraska centered on state's largest counties

Over the past 10 years, Nebraska continued a trend of people moving from rural areas to the state's more urban counties.
According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau, the state's three largest counties — Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy — added more than 136,000 people combined from 2010 to 2020. That's slightly more than the 135,163 people Nebraska gained as a whole during the same period.
Hall County, the state's fourth-largest county, added about 4,200 people, and Buffalo County added more than 3,900.
Of the 10 largest counties, only two — Lincoln and Scotts Bluff — lost population over the past decade.
Overall, only 24 of the state's 93 counties added population over the past 10 years, the same number that added people from 2000-2010.
By and large, most of those growing counties were in eastern Nebraska, with only one county west of Kearney adding people. Most of the growth occurred in and around Omaha and Lincoln. Saunders County added almost 1,500 residents, while Cass County added more than 1,350. Seward County added 859 people, and Washington County added 631. Otoe and Saline counties also had small gains.
Douglas County added the largest number of people, more than 67,000 over the past decade. Lancaster County was second with about 37,000 people added, while Sarpy County added nearly 32,000.
Sarpy County grew 20%, by far the largest percentage gain. Douglas and Lancaster counties both grew 13%. Buffalo and Hall counties were fourth and fifth for percentage growth, at 8.6% and 7.3%.
David Drozd, research coordinator at the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said it was "a bit of a surprise" that the five largest counties were also the five fastest-growing counties.
Lincoln added nearly 33,000 people over the past 10 years, bringing its total population to just more than 291,000. If recent growth patterns continue, the city should pass 300,000 in 2023, Drozd said.
The Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Lancaster and Seward counties, grew by 38,000 to just more than 340,000.
Omaha's metro area, which includes five counties in Nebraska and three in Iowa, grew by more than 100,000 people to about 967,000. Drozd said that if current growth rates hold, the area should pass 1 million people by 2024.
Beginning next month, lawmakers will use the census data to redraw the state's political boundaries, including legislative and congressional districts, in a special session. Advocacy groups, including Common Cause Nebraska, urged lawmakers to conduct the process in a transparent manner.
In the months that the pandemic has delayed release of the final numbers, debate has continued over legislative seats that might shift from rural to urban areas.
The state's "Big 3" counties now make up about 56% of its population, meaning they would be entitled to 27 of the 49 seats in the state Legislature, two more than they have now.
The urban population shift also means about 50,000 people will have to be moved into the rural 3rd Congressional District and roughly the same amount will need to be moved out of the Omaha-based 2nd District. The Lincoln-based 1st District saw its population stay roughly the same, growing by less than 6,000 people.
Of the 69 counties that lost population, 14 of them lost 10% or more. Lincoln County had the largest number loss, with a decline of more than 1,600 people, while McPherson County saw the biggest percentage loss, 26%.
McPherson County, with 399 residents, replaced Arthur County as the smallest county in the state.
