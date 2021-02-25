Gun rights advocates back bill that would ban Nebraska from enforcing any new federal gun laws

Haven't the courts already upheld Americans' rights to hold and bear arms, asked Bellevue Sen. Carol Blood.

"What are we trying to fix that's broken?" she said.

Halloran said that it's possible that federal laws or executive orders could go into effect before they could be shot down by a judge or court.

Similar Second Amendment Preservation Acts have been passed by a handful of states, including Kansas, and are being considered in Texas and Missouri, Halloran said.

He defended the constitutionality of his proposal, citing a 1997 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that blocked the federal government from using local police chiefs and sheriffs temporarily to conduct background checks of handgun purchasers until a federal system was established under the Brady Bill.

But in 2019, a similar Second Amendment preservation act in Kansas failed to offer legal protection for two men who bought and sold short shotguns and silencers, in violation of federal law. The Brennan Institute, which is regarded as a liberal organization, said the Kansas law should be described as a "Second Amendment Surrender Act" because it meant the men lost their rights to possess firearms.