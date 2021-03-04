Gun rights advocates speak up for bill clarifying self-defense rights

She rejected assertions by LB300 opponents that the measure was really a "stand your ground" bill. Slama said that if someone was attacked in public, the victim would still have a duty to retreat under the bill before using a firearm.

The Judiciary Committee took no action on the gun bills after a daylong hearing.

Among the other bills discussed were:

* LB116, which would impose a mandatory, two-day waiting period before the issuance of a state handgun buyer's permit, and would require suicide prevention materials to be included with the permit. Omaha Sen. John McCollister said his bill was an effort to reduce suicides using handguns, by providing a cooling-off period before someone could purchase one. But opponents of the bill said that it infringed on people's ability to protect themselves from an imminent threat, by postponing when they could obtain a gun.

* LB417, which would allow off-duty law enforcement officers to carry firearms on school grounds. Hastings Sen. Steve Halloran said the bill would provide an added layer of protection for schools, by those who have extensive training in handling guns. Opponents said that introducing more guns into schools wasn't the answer, and that it could lead to accidental shootings.