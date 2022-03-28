Hagel, Ricketts to speak at Vietnam Vets Memorial groundbreaking in Papillion

OMAHA -- The state’s Vietnam War veterans are ready to turn the first shovel of dirt on a monument to the thousands of Nebraskans who served there, and the 396 who never came back.

Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, who served in Vietnam, will headline a groundbreaking ceremony at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Papillion for the new Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Gov. Pete Ricketts is also among the scheduled speakers.

The event is taking place on March 29, established by Congress five years ago as National Vietnam Veterans Day. The ceremony is open to the public and will also be livestreamed on the City of Papillion’s Facebook page.

The memorial will occupy 2 acres adjacent to the SumTur Amphitheater south of Nebraska 370 on 108th Street.

It will include a restored UH-1 Huey helicopter with a rescue display, 11 obelisks listing historical events from individual years of the Vietnam War, an array of flagpoles, benches and green space.

A V-shaped wall of black granite will list the names of the 396 Nebraskans killed in the war.

The Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation also is developing an educational program aimed at elementary, middle and high school students. It will make use of the group’s website, NVVMF.org.

The memorial is expected to cost $5.65 million — about $2 million more than was estimated in 2019, said Lisa Jorgenson, the foundation’s vice president. Much of the increase is due to delays and supply chain problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

About half the money has been raised, she said.

Jorgenson said the foundation hopes to complete the park in time for a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 29, 2023, the 50th anniversary of the date the last U.S. combat troops left South Vietnam. The country fell to North Vietnamese and Viet Cong insurgent armies two years later.

“This memorial was put together, driven and instigated by the Vietnam veterans themselves,” said John Hilgert, director of the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs. “These soldiers that served in Southeast Asia — they didn’t have that welcome-home event. I hope this provides that welcome.”

