Health advocates file lawsuit challenging Nebraska's two-tier system for Medicaid expansion

"The experiences of other states that have imposed similar burdens show that they deprive people of the coverage they need and put heavy financial and administrative burdens on the state," she said.

The suit was filed the same day that Nebraska's Medicaid director, Kevin Bagley, told members of the Appropriations Committee that the state was putting the wellness and personal responsibility requirements on hold. He said federal officials have made it clear they are unlikely to approve the implementation of those requirements in time for the planned April launch.

That decision means that low-income, working-age adults — the bulk of those covered under the expansion — will have no way to receive dental, vision and over-the-counter medication benefits for the foreseeable future.