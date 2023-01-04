Healthy state revenues have lawmakers eyeing tax cuts, infrastructure in new session

Flush state coffers have Nebraska policymakers dreaming big about politically popular tax cuts and infrastructure projects during the new legislative session.

Fiscal estimates show projected state revenues topping estimated expenses by $1.9 billion for the two budget years ending June 30, 2025. That’s even after accounting for spending increases and the required 3% budget cushion.

In addition, Nebraska’s cash reserve fund is expected to reach $2.3 billion, equal to a whopping 35.7% of state tax revenues for the biennium.

“We have an unprecedented amount of money available and that leads to an unprecedented opportunity,” said Sen. Tom Briese of Albion.

But figuring out what to do with that opportunity could split lawmakers and potentially put them at odds with Governor-elect Jim Pillen.

Battles loom over whether to focus on property tax relief or income tax cuts, revamp school aid to help property taxpayers, put money into projects such as roads and broadband, shore up safety net programs or keep a healthy reserve to help with future economic woes.

Even a newly elected senator, Brian Hardin of Gering, said he knows the choices will be difficult.

“I’ve been warned about having so much money,” he said.

Some level of tax cuts is practically assured, given their political popularity and the amount of money available. Pillen has made tax cuts his top priority.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who chairs the Revenue Committee, said she expects to pursue equal amounts of property and income tax relief, as lawmakers did in the 2022 session to keep advocates of each on board with the tax package.

One proposal likely to win support would be speeding up the property and income tax changes passed during the 2022 session.

Several changes are slated to be phased in over four or five years, including the elimination of taxes on Social Security benefits, the creation of a new income tax credit for community college property taxes paid and the reduction of the top rate for individual and corporate income taxes.

Linehan said the phase-ins should be eliminated and taxpayers should get the maximum savings now. She said lawmakers have already agreed to the policy and fiscal estimates already account for the loss of revenue, so that should not be controversial.

She also argues for more aggressive income tax cuts. She said Nebraska should cut the top income tax rate to 4%, down from the 5.84% level targeted by the 2022 changes.

Getting to 4% would make Nebraska’s income taxes competitive with Iowa, which passed a 3.9% flat income tax this year, Linehan said. The move would effectively eliminate Nebraska’s top individual income tax bracket and shrink the rate difference between the new top bracket and the one below it.

But cuts that only target the top income tax brackets would bring out opposition. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha fought the 2022 tax cuts because they did not benefit Nebraskans in the middle and lower tax brackets. She hopes for a different outcome this time.

“I hope this Legislature will see that now it’s time to cut taxes on the actual working poor,” she said. “We can afford to do it now.”

On the property tax side, Briese said lawmakers could expand existing credit programs or revamp state aid to schools to drive down property tax bills.

“Those really provide a stark choice,” he said. “Do we want to send money back to taxpayers directly or do we give to schools and hope it gets to the taxpayer?”

Nebraska has two types of property tax credit programs now. One offsets part of a property owner’s tax bill. The other provides income tax credits equal to a portion of the school property tax paid and, more recently, a portion of community college property taxes.

Neither type of program reduces the actual property tax bill, although they help ease the strain on taxpayers’ wallets. School aid changes could bring down property taxes initially and potentially moderate their growth in the future.

Briese and Linehan said state aid changes need to be accompanied by a cap on school spending growth, as a way to ensure that increased aid translates into lower property taxes. But school officials have fought spending cap proposals repeatedly, arguing that they would be too restrictive.

“That’s where everybody gets off the bus,” Linehan said.

Finding support to revamp the school aid formula has not been any easier. Unless lawmakers increase the total pool of aid, changes in distribution create winners and losers among school districts. But even proposals that included more aid have met with skepticism.

Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, the current Education Committee chair, said the issue largely came down to a lack of trust between state and school officials. School officials have a hard time trusting that the state will continue to support them in an economic downturn, while some state officials don’t trust that schools won’t overspend if they get more funding.

She suggested creating an education trust fund as a sustainable financial resource that the state can build on each year.

But Walz doesn’t see a need to completely revamp the current aid system, because she said it provides funding for every public school system and is equitable for high-need districts.

All public schools get a portion of the income taxes paid by district residents. They also get reimbursements for special-education students. About a quarter of school districts get equalization aid to fill the gap between educational needs and district resources, which largely means property taxes.

Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, who is running against Walz to chair the Education Committee in the upcoming session, said he doesn’t believe it is possible to lower property taxes without increasing state funding for schools.

But he believes an increase should come with “major modifications” in the school funding formula. He called the formula “broken,” mainly because it is too reliant on property taxes, only provides equalization aid to a minority of school districts and doesn’t properly measure poverty levels.

Murman isn’t entirely convinced that Nebraska should adopt Pillen’s plan to distribute state aid on a per-student basis, although he said that would be better than the state’s current formula.

Neither Linehan nor Briese are sold on another Pillen idea: to change how property valuation is done in Nebraska. Briese said he is not convinced such a change would produce long-term property tax relief.

The soon-to-be governor and key lawmakers agree, however, that not all of the state’s built-up revenue should be used for tax cuts. They also want to see some go for major projects — speeding up road construction or delivering broadband service to all Nebraskans.

Linehan said the state should put money into completing projects started last year. Among those is the Perkins County canal, which would allow Nebraska to protect its share of water from the South Platte River under a century-old compact. Another is a proposal to create a lake between Omaha and Lincoln.

“Before we start new things, let’s get these done,” she said.

Briese wants to see more money go toward building affordable housing across Nebraska and addressing other issues that would help Nebraska businesses attract and keep more workers.

“I’m a fiscal conservative, and I believe we need to be cautious and conservative with spending growth,” he said, “but at the same time we have to deliver services that Nebraskans need and deserve.”

Cavanaugh argued that those services should include child care benefits, food assistance, mental health and housing assistance. She said Nebraska families are struggling to get by, with wages falling behind inflation, and the state should use some of its revenue to ensure programs that support working families are adequately funded.

“The people’s money should be used for serving people or going back to the people,” she said.

Many views of Nebraska's state Capitol Capitol sunset Flowers Capitol in storm Blue Capitol Cool sky The Sower Sunrise view Rise building Snow features State Capitol Holmes Lake sunrise Snowman State Capitol exterior Fireworks Snowfall Smoke Capitol Sunrise over Lincoln Tractor Relay Nebraska State Capitol Canada geese A view of the Capitol Watchfulness quote on Capitol Nebraska Capitol Building Assurity Building and Nebraska Capitol Sower in full moon Building boom Snowy walk Lincoln monument Red Dress Storm State Capitol exterior