Herbster continued to pour millions of dollars into his campaign in April

The latest financial reports are in for the fast-approaching 2022 gubernatorial primary, and top contenders for the Republican nomination did not slow their fundraising — or their spending — last month.

The reports cover the period April 6-25.

Conklin CEO Charles W. Herbster continued to pour money from his own pocket into his campaign, contributing $2.4 million in the April reporting period. Neither of the other two front-runners, Jim Pillen or State Sen. Brett Lindstrom, contributed to their own campaigns during that time, though Lindstrom loaned his campaign $50,000.

Herbster has reported contributing a total of $11.3 million cash since the start of 2021 to his largely self-funded campaign.

His contributions continued to dwarf those he received from other sources. He got over $17,300 from individuals during the last reporting period and $6,000 total from two Omaha-based businesses (Art of Honor LLC and The Lund Company). As of Wednesday, he had reported about $42,000 in late contributions after the reporting period closed.

In contrast, Pillen, a hog producer and University of Nebraska regent, reported more than $296,000 in cash donations from individuals and nearly $281,000 from other sources. Lindstrom reported nearly $135,000 cash from individuals and just under $311,000 from other sources (a category that includes businesses, unions and political action committees) during the last period.

Among Pillen’s biggest donors in April were First National of Nebraska Chairman Bruce Lauritzen, who gave $100,000 (the Lauritzen Corp. gave another $100,000 the same day). OTB Arizona LLC also gave $100,000 and listed an address at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna, which is owned by Rod Yates.

Lindstrom’s big donors last month included Norman Timmerman of McCook, who gave $50,000. So did Carpenters Interior Systems Local Union 1306. His biggest donation, at $170,000, came from Washington D.C.-based Prosperity Alliance. Its mission is to be “committed to building a stronger economy for all Americans through enacting pro-growth economic policies,” according to Open990, which compiles information from nonprofits.

In all, Pillen had received about $4.5 million cash from individuals and $2.8 million cash from other sources as of April 25. Lindstrom had received nearly $2.1 million from individuals and just over $410,000 from other sources. Herbster had gotten just under $260,000 from individuals and over $33,000 from other sources.

Pillen has since reported about $253,500 in late contributions, including $100,000 from CL Werner, founder of Werner Enterprises. Lindstrom has reported about $187,500 in late contributions, including $100,000 from Exodus Movement Inc.

One of Pillen’s recent donations ($10,000) came from Utah-based Nomi Health, which was awarded tens of millions of dollars in no-bid state contracts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Republican campaigns also continued to spend big on advertising, consultants and other costs.

Herbster spent just under $2.2 million during the April reporting period and has spent just under $8.7 million overall. He ended the reporting period listing nearly $772,000 cash on hand.

Pillen spent just over $2 million during the period and has spent over $6.9 million throughout the campaign. He ended this reporting period with nearly $1.5 million cash on hand.

Lindstrom spent a little over $590,000 during the period, has spent a total of about $1.6 million, and ended the reporting period with about $486,000 cash on hand.

Former Sen. Theresa Thibodeau, who’s also running for governor as a Republican, had raised a total of about $211,000 cash from individuals and $39,000 from other sources as of April 25. She contributed $15,000 to her own campaign.

Democratic candidate Sen. Carol Blood had raised a total of about $124,000 from individuals and nearly $22,000 from other sources.

