Herbster files defamation lawsuit against Slama over assault allegations

Nearly a week after he was the subject of a news report detailing allegations that he groped eight women, Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster filed a lawsuit against one of his accusers: state Sen. Julie Slama.
In a filing Friday, Herbster said Slama defamed him and caused him to suffer "grievous harm to his reputation."
The complaint echoes many of Herbster's arguments made in the wake of the allegations, which were reported by the Nebraska Examiner on April 14. The online news site reported that eight women said Herbster, a Republican megadonor and CEO of Conklin Co., touched them inappropriately. The women were between their late teens and mid-20s at the time, according to the Examiner, and all the incidents occurred between 2017 and this year.
Slama, who has served in the state Legislature since 2019, was the only woman identified by name, and she later confirmed the Examiner's reporting in a statement to the media and a radio interview that same day.
The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount in damages, as well as money for fees and costs.
Nebraska Governor
Republican: Michael Connely
Age: In his 60s
Address: 1302 Road L, York
Occupation: Educational director (remote) and tour director; small-scale agribusiness owner, book publisher
Political party: Republican
Website: MichaelConnely.org
What experiences qualify you for this office?
My work in construction, manufacturing, transportation, education, sales and agriculture allows me to understand the needs of most Nebraskans.
My law enforcement training and military police work qualifies me to interact smoothly with our vital law enforcement agencies. My military intelligence and overseas work gives me a view that extends beyond Nebraska for advanced planning. Highly successful executive positions both in Nebraska and overseas show I have experience leading team leaders.
Why do you want to be governor?
I am not running for title or for money. I am running for survival. Have been monitoring the massive military buildup in Communist China. They are planning for war and we in Nebraska are not prepared. My family has been in Nebraska for seven generations. My family, friends and neighbors are here. I am running for governor to both stop the socialist spread and to protect my home and prepare us for what is coming.
What would be your first-year priorities or agenda?
If my initiatives make it on the November ballot, my first-year agenda will be: Reducing the size of the Nebraska Department of Education from hundreds to about a dozen, dropping property taxes and returning education to the local level; eliminating the inheritance tax; eliminating all forced mask and vaccine mandates; enforcing First Amendment rights and stopping forced gender pronoun usage; working with Rex Schroder to clean up election fraud potential; banning transgenders from female sports.
What do you identify as Nebraska’s primary challenges or needs?
We need to protect our agricultural industries from foreign control and from federal government takeover with the radical 30x30 plan. Our dictatorial mayors with their bizarre regulations need to be reined in. Patriotic civics instruction needs back into our schools and we must eliminate child sexual exploitation and critical race theory (racist training promoted by communist enemies) from schools. We need to enforce all our ignored constitutional laws and give dramatically more support to law enforcement, especially the state patrol.
What qualities would you bring to the governor’s office?
An individual can be exceptionally bright, have influential contacts and other positive qualities, but if that individual is unwilling to join in the battle for the soul of our state, then those qualities have no importance. My greatest quality is the one that I am bringing right now, before the election. I am a man of action. My initiatives, my unicameral testimonies, my recruitment and promotion of high-quality state candidates that I am doing now sets me apart.
How would you address Nebraska’s workforce challenge and need to attract and retain young people?
This question would take several hundred pages to cover. I recommend that people read my book, “Restore the Good Life, A Patriot's Guide to Retaking America, One State at a Time.” The current administration in D.C. is rewarding people for “not working.” This strains our workforce participation. As for retaining young Nebraskans in our workforce, one factor would require extensive apprenticeship/training programs beginning in middle school; and the lowering of taxes by cutting our state government expenses dramatically.
Republican: Lela McNinch
Age: 57
Address: 3020 S. 74th St., Lincoln
Occupation: Adjunct professor, criminology and criminal justice, University of Nebraska at Omaha
Political party: Republican
Website: LelaMcNinchforGovernor
What experiences qualify you for this office?
I have a strong understanding of state government and skills to manage people, projects, budgets and complex incidents. Effectively collaborating with teams in public and private sectors in education, emergency management, prisons, agriculture, power and energy, retail, religion, law enforcement and the health department. I bring sound leadership, organizational skills, advanced training and education, confidence, teamwork and vision to the office. FEMA certifications, NIMS, ICS, HSEEP, emergency management and preparedness, advanced Homeland Security, crisis negotiation, facilitator, adviser and educator.
Why do you want to be governor?
I want to be governor to continue to serve all Nebraskans. It is important for our leader to have as much experience throughout the state as possible to make sound decisions and I have that experience. I want Nebraskans to feel comfortable with leadership and feel as though they can approach our governor for any concerns they have. I want to help Nebraskans, keep us alive, safe, healthy and successful in our pursuits of work, education and retirement.
What would be your first-year priorities or agenda?
I will meet state agency leaders and their employees to address workplace needs and challenges, considering potential changes or funding issues. I will meet with each state representative and their cabinet to discuss our goals in working together for the good of all Nebraskans. I will travel to all counties and as many villages, towns and cities across Nebraska to meet everyone I can and listen to their hopes for our future.
What do you identify as Nebraska’s primary challenges or needs?
Our primary challenge is education. The core curriculum for proficiency must be revisited. Education should be apolitical, and all unfunded mandates and political agendas removed. Lack of foundational education and life skills lend themselves to increased crime, incarceration and burdens on society. Education is the foundation of our democracy and needs to be the focus to help Nebraskans compete nationally and internationally. We are graduating children without knowledge, skills, or capability to enter the workforce successfully as adults.
What qualities would you bring to the governor’s office?
I bring wisdom, patience, honesty, transparency and proven leadership to the office. Citizens trust me and know I am true to my word. I am approachable, which allows individuals to bring questions, concerns, or suggestions to me without threat or judgment. I listen to concerns of all residents and weigh the benefits or detriments to each decision or action. I bring motivation, encouragement, and hope. I bring kindness and strength to build unity and a great future for Nebraskans.
How would you address Nebraska’s workforce challenge and need to attract and retain young people?
* Create a database of prequalified, vetted immigrants for employers to quickly access without expenses of redundant paperwork. This expedites the hiring process, aiding immigrants in recurring employment if work visas are not violated.
* To grow Nebraska, we need to bring in more opportunities for well-paying jobs with benefits which are secure, engaging and promote advancement opportunities. Encourage entrepreneurs by making it simpler for business start-up. Lower taxes so we keep more money in our pockets.
Republican: Jim Pillen
Age: 66
Address: 4438 Old Mill Court, Columbus
Occupation: Farmer, agri-businessman
Political party: Republican
Website: JimPillen.com
What experiences qualify you for this office?
I am the only candidate in this race who makes a full-time living in production agriculture. I’ve spent my entire life in Nebraska agriculture. I’ve built a successful business from the ground up, creating over 1,000 Nebraska jobs. I know how to grow our economy because I've built, invested and hired here. I know how to support our Nebraska businesses, farmers and ranchers because I’m one of them.
Why do you want to be governor?
My dad taught us that, in life, you can either be a giver or a taker. This great state has given us so much, and I've done my best to give back. I’m running for governor to keep Nebraska great for all our kids and grandkids. That means fixing our broken property tax system, keeping more of our kids here, strengthening our rural communities, defending agriculture, and preserving the Christian, conservative values that make Nebraska so special.
What would be your first-year priorities or agenda?
I will focus on developing relationships in the unicameral so we can bring transformative change to Nebraska. The first year, it will be all hands on deck to protect, train and keep our kids in Nebraska. We will be defending our conservative values, protecting our water, and strengthening agriculture.
What do you identify as Nebraska’s primary challenges or needs?
We need less government and decreased spending. Protecting our kids and keeping them in our state to solve our workforce shortage will be a top priority as governor. We also need to scale rural workforce housing in all our communities.
What qualities would you bring to the governor’s office?
Nebraska experience matters. Conservative leadership matters. I am passionate and competitive. I have a track record in business of common sense, hard work, bringing people together and getting things accomplished. Those are the qualities I’ll bring as your governor.
How would you address Nebraska’s workforce challenge and need to attract and retain young people?
We need to protect, keep and train our kids here in Nebraska. As governor, stopping the out-migration of our kids will be a top priority. Employers outside our state know that hiring Nebraskans means you're getting someone with integrity, common sense and a great work ethic. Businesses, farmers and ranchers across the state need to be stepping up to connect our kids in K-12 with internships and opportunities so they can have the career of their dreams right here.
Republican: Breland Ridenour
Age: 34 on April 14
Address: 904 S. 201st St., Elkhorn
Occupation: IT manager
Political party: Republican
Website: RidenourForGovernor.com
What experiences qualify you for this office?
My professional background provides me the ability to leverage technology to better Nebraska and an understanding on how we can make Nebraska more relevant in this digital age. Additionally, I have spent the last six years personally investing in training to strengthen my leadership skills. I have been tried and tested as a leader and I am ready to use my experiences to lead Nebraska to greater heights.
Why do you want to be governor?
I am running for governor because I believe Nebraska needs to be a leader in this country, and we first need a strong leader for our state. A leader that will put the constitutional liberties and rights of the people first. We need a leader who will stand strong on principle but is still capable of working with our legislative body to form and implement solutions to ongoing issues within Nebraska.
What would be your first-year priorities or agenda?
* Restore and protect the rights of the people (e.g. medical freedom).
* Develop strong relationships with our legislative body.
* Protect the lives of the unborn.
* Begin development of a more concrete plan to change our tax structure.
* Work with our state school board to prevent the inclusion of racial and sexual indoctrination in our schools.
* Begin gaining independence from federal funding.
* Increase diversification of trade to more stable partners.
What do you identify as Nebraska’s primary challenges or needs?
* A better infrastructure that is ready for prospective companies to build.
* We need to overhaul our tax code with a system that will remove property taxes and be sustainable.
* Rural broadband across the state is a dire need.
* Investment in local business and entrepreneurship to include meat processing plants.
What qualities would you bring to the governor’s office?
Sound managerial and leadership abilities. Principled and objective decision-making. A 360-degree perspective to problem-solving. Strong interpersonal skills to interface with our Legislature and other governing bodies. Honesty, integrity and transparency with Nebraskans.
How would you address Nebraska’s workforce challenge and need to attract and retain young people?
Nebraska is lacking a ready infrastructure, rural broadband, a sustainable tax system and leadership that listens to the concerns of the people. When we fix these issues, we will see our workforce retention increase dramatically. Nebraska needs to become more competitive with other states or we will continue to decline.
Republican: Troy Wentz
Age: 59
Address: 60665 736 Road, Sterling
Occupation: Self-employed
Political party: Republican
Website: TroyWe.xyz
What experiences qualify you for this office?
Being a Jack of many, not all trades. Working in a wide range of jobs from farming to paid daily temporary jobs, computer programming, manufacturing engineering and more. Being a polymathic type of person with some knowledge in many areas. People who are masters in their field can do things quicker than I, but I can see the many parts to find a solution to a problem. Not a radical Green New Deal person but connected to nature’s god.
Why do you want to be governor?
I don’t like the direction Biden is taking America. Nebraska’s government is taking too much money. I’d like to bring Republicans, independents and Democrats together to: Rise up against the Demon crats.
* Change our property taxes from a market value to size system.
* Cut our government by 40% to create a balanced, smaller and efficient one.
* Create secure and transparent voting for our republic and more.
View my 18-page website and one-page summary about me.
What would be your first-year priorities or agenda?
Property tax system change from market value to size. You have a $100,000 house. People around you are paying $150,000 or more for houses. Your property taxes go up. The size system. People pay more around you, your property taxes stay the same unless you make your house larger. Yes, you will have to vote more, whether to give the government schools/agencies more money, but your property taxes will not increase automatically if market values go higher.
What do you identify as Nebraska’s primary challenges or needs?
1. The harmful policies of people in Washington.
2. Finding waste and inefficient departments in Nebraska’s government.
3. Reducing the cost of education.
4. Give more rights to nonpublic government schools.
5. Communists: The 4,000 acre Ashland lake. Are Pete Ricketts and the Unicameral going to be dictators and take land from people who don’t want to sell?
6. Mutual of Omaha shouldn’t get, take from others, TIF tax breaks. It’s for blighted areas, not downtown Omaha.
What qualities would you bring to the governor’s office?
American colonists didn’t like the direction they were heading then and I don’t like it now. Challenge people who harm others. I want a government that gives a hand up, not money to be lazy. I am a thrifty, spiritual-not-material person who doesn’t like taking money from others. Believer in if government takes less money from people we will have a better quality of life and be able to help others more. Spirit, heart, mind, Libra thinker.
How would you address Nebraska’s workforce challenge and need to attract and retain young people?
Young people? There are a lot of young hard-working people, but too many just want free government money, are lazy and don’t want to work. The greatest workforce challenge is Joe Biden and the Obama people who control him, giving all this free stuff to people. Really, do they have a magic tree that grows money or do working people have to pay more in taxes to give free things to lazy people?
Democrat: Carol Blood
Age: 61
Address: 2812 Jack Pine St., Bellevue
Occupation: Business consultant
Political party: Democrat
Website: ElectCarolBlood.com
What experiences qualify you for this office?
I bring a successful record in government serving eight years on the Bellevue City Council where I saved taxpayers tens of millions of dollars with commonsense policy. I'm serving my second term in the Legislature bringing forward successful, pragmatic bipartisan bills relating to veterans, military families, government transparency, reduced hurdles to employment, public safety/health and more. I've served my community as a volunteer for decades and believe we must be good stewards to those we serve.
Why do you want to be governor?
Nebraskans want a governor who will work hard to bring our residents together by inspiring hope and transforming our divisions. The current narrative of us vs. them is killing this country and meant to distract voters so we never have to solve the real problems like 20-plus years of high property taxes. I will bring everyone to the table and create a state government that is representative of all Nebraskans, not just a privileged few, special interest or particular party.
What would be your first-year priorities or agenda?
Protecting Nebraska ag after experiencing supply chain issues, drought, property rights issues and threats of eminent domain. Provide sustainable tax relief. Implement long-term solutions to the overcrowding in prisons. Push forward technology to protect the state from cybersecurity threats and streamline services to the public. Create a K-14 education that allows Nebraskans the ability to receive two years of community college to address workforce shortages. Tackle workforce holistically including child care, housing, training and recruitment. Make Nebraska better for all.
What do you identify as Nebraska’s primary challenges or needs?
Nebraska's primary challenge is workforce. Providing good jobs with great pay and benefits, affordable housing, excellent child care, providing opportunities for individuals to do better and find creative ways to better train and educate our workforce at an earlier age should all be priorities. Nebraska long ignored data that showed we would be experiencing this crisis and we need to be more strategic in our planning for the future. This will expand our tax base and help relieve tax burdens.
What qualities would you bring to the governor’s office?
I am a pragmatic problem-solver. I represent the views of who I serve. I'm an effective listener and believe in bringing everyone to the table, not only those who agree with you. I have a proven track record as a fiscal conservative finding creative solutions. I have a keen understanding of both rural and urban Nebraska. I am a voracious researcher that believes in data, science and facts when making decisions.
How would you address Nebraska’s workforce challenge and need to attract and retain young people?
Nebraska's workforce challenge requires creativity. We have a retired workforce of highly qualified individuals we can bring back into the workforce. We have opportunities to encourage technology such as AI that will help government and businesses do more with less workforce for less money, work with businesses and encourage flexibility such as being able to work from home/have fluid hours, offer competitive wages, invest early in internships, apprenticeships and work experience. We must be inclusive in our messaging.
Libertarian: Scott Zimmerman
Age: 48
Address: 11623 Spaulding St., Omaha
Occupation: Elementary teacher
Political party: Libertarian
Website: votezimmerman.com
What experiences qualify you for this office?
With over 25 years of leadership experience, I have had the pleasure of learning and growing alongside individuals from all demographics. I build coalitions and understand the importance of serving those I am privileged to lead. I never claim to have all the answers, but I do always have a desire to listen and learn from those who know more or have experienced more than I.
Why do you want to be governor?
I believe that Nebraska deserves better than politics as usual. I want to do better for the future of Nebraska and for Nebraskans to be free to live, work and thrive in our state. I'm just a working-class man who sees an opportunity to give back to my home state.
What would be your first-year priorities or agenda?
I will revitalize education, reduce taxes and restore the voices of the people of Nebraska.
What do you identify as Nebraska’s primary challenges or needs?
Nebraska currently suffers from an economic and resource drain. I will focus on creating a state which retains and attracts talented individuals. I will focus on ensuring policy decisions are driven by what the people of Nebraska want and need. I will work to restore financial independence for Nebraskans and reduce the overbearing burden of financially sustaining an inflated government.
What qualities would you bring to the governor’s office?
I have over 25 years of leadership background where I have excelled at building highly effective teams and retaining talented individuals. I listen to understand and I put the right people, in the right place, at the right time, to do the best job that can be done.
How would you address Nebraska’s workforce challenge and need to attract and retain young people?
I will prioritize and incentivize business opportunity and growth in Nebraska. I will reduce the burden of government on the people of Nebraska and allow for the freedom to live, work and thrive in our state.
Governor
This year's gubernatorial race features a pack of Republicans hoping to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts when he completes his second term in office in January 2023.
There are nine Republicans running for the GOP nomination: Michael Connely of York, Charles Herbster of Falls City, Jim Pillen of Columbus, Brett Lindstrom and Theresa Thibodeau, both of Omaha, Lela McNinch and Donna Nicole Carpenter, both of Lincoln, Breland Ridenour of Elkhorn and Troy Wentz of Sterling.
On the Democratic side of the ticket, Carol Blood of Bellevue is running against Roy Harris of Linwood. Scott Zimmerman of Omaha is a Libertarian candidate.
The governor is the chief executive officer in state government. It is the governor's duty to present the Legislature with a complete budget for all expenditures used in running the state's regular business.
The governor signs or vetoes bills passed by the Legislature. The governor also appoints certain officers and fills vacancies in state offices and serves as commander-in-chief of the national and state guards. The officeholder also chairs the Board of State Canvassers and Board of Pardons, in addition to serving on other state boards and commissions.
The term is for four years and there is a two-term limit; salary is $105,000 annually. Gov. Pete Ricketts, a Republican who has served two terms, cannot run for office again.
Editor’s note: Republican candidates Donna Nicole Carpenter, Charles Herbster and Theresa Thibodeau did not respond for the Voter's Guide. Democrat Roy Harris also did not respond.