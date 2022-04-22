Herbster files defamation lawsuit against Slama over assault allegations

Nearly a week after he was the subject of a news report detailing allegations that he groped eight women, Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster filed a lawsuit against one of his accusers: state Sen. Julie Slama.

In a filing Friday, Herbster said Slama defamed him and caused him to suffer "grievous harm to his reputation."

The complaint echoes many of Herbster's arguments made in the wake of the allegations, which were reported by the Nebraska Examiner on April 14. The online news site reported that eight women said Herbster, a Republican megadonor and CEO of Conklin Co., touched them inappropriately. The women were between their late teens and mid-20s at the time, according to the Examiner, and all the incidents occurred between 2017 and this year.

Slama, who has served in the state Legislature since 2019, was the only woman identified by name, and she later confirmed the Examiner's reporting in a statement to the media and a radio interview that same day.

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount in damages, as well as money for fees and costs.

