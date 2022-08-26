Herbster forms PAC to promote conservative agenda in Nebraska

Signaling his continuing active involvement in Nebraska Republican politics, Charles Herbster announced Thursday that he has formed a political action committee.
The Nebraska First PAC will "educate voters on policy issues and important legislation while promoting conservative values to make Nebraska's Good Life Great," Herbster said.
The 2022 Republican gubernatorial candidate who finished second to GOP nominee Jim Pillen in the May primary election pointed to two immediate legislative goals.
The PAC will ask state senators and candidates for the Legislature to sign pledges to support open public votes by state senators in selection of legislative leadership positions, including committee chairmanships, and to support a proposed constitutional amendment to allow Nebraskans to carry guns either openly or concealed without a permit.
Herbster described the latter proposal as the Constitutional Carry Pledge.
"While I came up short in my bid to be our next governor, I fully intend to remain active in fighting for the traditional Christian conservative values our state and country were founded on," Herbster said.
Herbster, a wealthy Falls City cattle producer and businessman, contributed more than $11 million to his gubernatorial campaign and presumably is positioned to guide a well-funded PAC.
Former President Donald Trump came to Nebraska to endorse Herbster in his gubernatorial race. Herbster was an agricultural adviser to Trump who became a familiar figure at White House events.
