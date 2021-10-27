Herbster says he supported Trump before Ricketts did and has been more loyal

The 2022 Republican gubernatorial race is heating up.
Responding to Gov. Pete Ricketts' statement that "Nebraska deserves better" than Charles Herbster as its next governor, Herbster said Wednesday that while he supported Donald Trump in his first presidential bid from the beginning, the extended Ricketts family spent $7.5 million "against Donald Trump and his America First agenda" before he gained the Republican nomination in 2016.
"They buried the hatchet late in the game," Herbster said.
"I supported Pete Ricketts for governor and I was there when President Donald J. Trump first announced his presidency at Trump Tower in 2015," he said, and "I have remained loyal to the president."
"I am committed to running a positive race in Nebraska," Herbster said in a written statement.
Shortly after Trump announced his endorsement of Herbster in Nebraska's Republican gubernatorial race Tuesday evening, Ricketts responded on Twitter that he strongly disagreed with that judgment.
Herbster was an agricultural adviser to Trump during his presidency and was a familiar figure at White House events.
Ricketts has not yet announced whom he will support in next year's Republican gubernatorial primary contest, but he is widely expected to endorse Jim Pillen of Columbus, who is a member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
Briefly: Orr was Nebraska’s first woman elected governor. She oversaw the creation of business tax incentives and a push to increase university research. She has reemerged as a political force in recent years.
Here are the 10 most recent governors of Nebraska, beginning with current Gov. Pete Ricketts.
1 of 10
10 Governors Pete Ricketts
Briefly: Ricketts, whose billionaire family owns the Chicago Cubs, has won two terms as governor. He has focused on taxes, regulations and government efficiency.
10 Governors Dave Heineman
Briefly: Heineman became Nebraska’s longest-serving governor after moving up from lieutenant governor. A staunch conservative, he oversaw two major tax cut packages.
10 Governors Mike Johanns
Briefly: Johanns put thousands of miles on his car campaigning for governor. A former Lincoln mayor, he went on to become U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and spent one term in the U.S. Senate.
10 Governors Ben Nelson
Briefly: Nelson served two terms as governor and two in the U.S. Senate. As governor, he merged five state agencies and kept Nebraska from being the site of a low-level radioactive waste dump.
10 Governors Kay Orr
Briefly: Orr was Nebraska’s first woman elected governor. She oversaw the creation of business tax incentives and a push to increase university research. She has reemerged as a political force in recent years.
10 Governors Bob Kerrey
Briefly: Kerrey is a decorated Vietnam War veteran who led the state through a major farm crisis. He went on to serve two terms in the U.S. Senate. While governor, he dated actress Debra Winger.
10 Governors Charles Thone
Briefly: Thone, better known as “Charley,” spent eight years in Congress before being elected governor. He focused on education and economic development.
10 Governors J. James Exon
Briefly: Exon, a two-term governor and three-term U.S. senator, became the patriarch of the state Democratic Party. As governor, he was a fiscal conservative and an early proponent of ethanol.
10 Governors Norbert Tiemann
Briefly: Tiemann, a reformer, took office in the midst of a state tax crisis. His solution – creating the state sales and income tax system – cost him a second term.
10 Governors Frank Morrison
Briefly: Morrison, who served three 2-year terms as governor, was known as a tireless promoter of Nebraska. He pushed tourism and criminal justice reform.
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry pleaded not guilty and will go to trial on Dec. 14 on federal charges that he lied to the FBI and concealed information about illegal campaign contributions that he accepted from foreign sources in 2016.
It was the Republican governor's first reaction to the 1st District Republican congressman's indictment by federal officials last week on charges of lying to the FBI and concealing information about illegal campaign contributions.
"You got to know these people ... they tell you they're citizens, and then all of a sudden they're not," said former Rep. Lee Terry, who said he donated the money that originated from Gilbert Chagoury.
Patty Pansing Brooks, who will be term-limited out of the Legislature at the end of next year, will announce soon that she will seek the 2022 Democratic nomination for Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's 1st District House seat.