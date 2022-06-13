Herbster, Slama case set for hearing Tuesday

The legal battle between former GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster and Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama is scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday in front of a District Court judge.

Herbster filed a defamation lawsuit against Slama in April, after the Nebraska Examiner reported allegations from eight women who said the candidate had groped them in recent years. Slama was the only named accuser at the time.

Herbster, a Republican mega-donor and CEO of Conklin Co., has denied all the accusations and maintained they're a hit job coordinated by political opponent Jim Pillen and Gov. Pete Ricketts, who supports Pillen. Ricketts has said he didn’t have any involvement in the Examiner’s report, and Pillen’s campaign said it wasn’t behind it.

Slama answered Herbster’s lawsuit quickly and filed a counterclaim alleging sexual battery. Slama had given notice to depose Herbster on May 6, but Herbster’s campaign made it clear he didn’t plan to attend the deposition.

His legal team filed a motion to quash the deposition notice and seek a protective order that limits his deposition to "scheduling at a mutually convenient time." It alleged the other side was playing politics by scheduling it just ahead of the May 10 primary. Slama’s lawyers responded with a statement and objection in which they suggested they may pursue sanctions.

Herbster's legal team moved to amend its original complaint, alleging in part that the defamation had been compounded by false statements from Slama and lawyer Dave Lopez since it was filed. They also drew connections between Lopez, the law firm he works for and Pillen's campaign.

They filed a motion, dated May 6, seeking a protective order against Slama and her legal team, arguing that they were attempting to try the case in the press. Slama’s lawyers responded in a filing and called for that motion to be rejected.

On May 10, Pillen beat out Herbster and other primary opponents to become the Republican nominee for Nebraska governor.

In an amended response last month, Slama's lawyers revealed new details, including a more specific description of the allegations behind the senator's counterclaim of sexual battery and a second counterclaim of “false light invasion of privacy.”

Slama’s team has moved to subpoena documents from several people affiliated with Herbster: Kellyanne Conway, Corey Lewandowski, David Bossie, Emily Novotny, Ellen Keast and Michelle Keithley.

Conway, Bossie and Lewandowski are also well-known associates of former President Donald Trump, whose ties to Herbster defined the Falls City native’s campaign for governor.

Novotny was Herbster’s campaign spokesperson and Keast was his campaign manager. Keithley is his executive assistant and issued a statement in support of Herbster after the allegations.

Herbster’s lawyers filed several objections after receiving notices of Slama's intent to issue those subpoenas. Slama's team still issued subpoenas without the portions that are under dispute, according to court documents, and filed a motion asking to issue its remaining requests.

In May, Herbster's lawyers filed documents showing its intent to subpoena a long list of documents and communications.

Though the case was filed in Johnson County, the hearing Tuesday will take place in the District Court of Gage County in Beatrice, the location of District Judge Rick Schreiner's chambers.

