Herbster won't endorse Pillen until lawsuits resolve, campaign says

Herbster has vehemently denied all of the allegations and maintained that they're a political hit job coordinated by Pillen and Ricketts. Both men have dismissed Herbster's claim. He filed a defamation lawsuit against Slama, who countersued alleging battery. That legal battle is ongoing.

A member of the campaign previously said lawyers were working on a separate lawsuit against the Examiner. Novotny did not immediately respond to a question regarding the status of that potential suit.

State GOP leaders urged Republicans to unite behind Pillen at an event Wednesday morning. Herbster conceded the race late Tuesday night and was present at that unity event. Sen. Brett Lindstrom, the third-place candidate, also conceded Tuesday and wasn't at the event but endorsed Pillen in his concession speech.