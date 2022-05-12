Herbster won't endorse Pillen until lawsuits resolve, campaign says

While the Nebraska GOP preached a message of unity in the wake of a primary race that exposed cracks in the party, Charles Herbster's campaign made clear that he won't be endorsing Jim Pillen, the party nominee for governor, just yet.
"Charles is going to continue pursuing all legal avenues until his name is cleared," Herbster spokesperson Emily Novotny said in a statement. "The lawsuit was never about the governor’s race, but about returning honor to Mr. Herbster’s reputation. He will not endorse any gubernatorial candidate until that time."
Charles Herbster mingles with the crowd during the Nebraska Republican Party general election kickoff Wednesday at the GOP state headquarters.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Pillen, a hog producer and University of Nebraska regent, bested Herbster and other Republican gubernatorial candidates Tuesday in a contentious race that featured a volume of negative attacks that observers have called "unprecedented." Herbster and Pillen traded barbs from the get-go, and the dynamic only grew more bitter over time.
It became especially stark in October when former President Donald Trump endorsed Herbster, which then prompted Gov. Pete Ricketts, who supports Pillen, to say Herbster was unqualified for the role.
In April, the Nebraska Examiner published allegations from eight women that Herbster had touched them inappropriately. At the time, conservative state Sen. Julie Slama was the only named accuser on the record. Elizabeth Todsen, a legislative staffer, went on the record with her name later.
Herbster has vehemently denied all of the allegations and maintained that they're a political hit job coordinated by Pillen and Ricketts. Both men have dismissed Herbster's claim. He filed a defamation lawsuit against Slama, who countersued alleging battery. That legal battle is ongoing.
A member of the campaign previously said lawyers were working on a separate lawsuit against the Examiner. Novotny did not immediately respond to a question regarding the status of that potential suit.
State GOP leaders urged Republicans to unite behind Pillen at an event Wednesday morning. Herbster conceded the race late Tuesday night and was present at that unity event. Sen. Brett Lindstrom, the third-place candidate, also conceded Tuesday and wasn't at the event but endorsed Pillen in his concession speech.
Updated: Nebraska results for the 2022 primary election
Statewide races
Race
Candidate
Vote total
Governor, R
Donna Carpenter
1,024
Michael Connely
1,645
Charles Herbster
44,621
Brett Lindstrom
44,483
Lela McNinch
762
Jim Pillen
51,960
Breland Ridenour
2,517
Theresa Thibodeau
9,577
Troy Wentz
65
Governor, D
Carol Blood
57,910
Roy Harris
6,635
Governor, Lib.
Scott Zimmerman
823
Attorney general, R
Jennifer Hicks
35,991
Mike Hilgers
76,115
Attorney general,
Larry Bolinger
568
Legal Marijuana Now
State treasurer, R
Paul Anderson
43,735
John Murante
63,070
Treasurer, Libertarian
Katrina Tomsen
970
State auditor, R
Larry Anderson
31,946
Mike Foley
81,176
Auditor, Lib.
Gene Siadek
946
Auditor,
L. Leroy Lopez
556
Legal Marijuana Now
Secretary of state, R
Robert Borer
33,244
Bob Evnen
52,301
Rex Schroder
25,347
U.S. House of Representatives
Race
Candidate
Votes
District 1, D
Patty Pansing Brooks
23,750
Jazari Zakaria
3,220
District 1, R
Thireena Connely
2,107
Mike Flood
36,758
Jeff Fortenberry
5,296
Curtis Huffman
1,872
John Weaver
3,264
District 2, D
Alisha Shelton
9,949
Tony Vargas
24,212
District 2, R
Don Bacon
36,992
Steve Kuehl
10,179
District 3, D
David Else
5,362
Daniel Wik
5,047
District 3, R
Mike Calhoun
16,003
Adrian Smith
54,245
District 3
Legal Marijuana NOW
Mark Elworth Jr.
61
Legislature
District
Candidate
Vote total
2
Janet Chung
854
Robert Clements
1,328
Sarah Slattery
494
Schuyler Windham
234
4
Cindy Maxwell-Ostdiek
3,598
R. Brad von Gillern
3,927
6
Machaela Cavanaugh
3,498
Elizabeth Hallgren
1,044
Christian Mirch
2,727
8
Marilyn Arant Asher
1,225
Megan Hunt
3,589
Katie Opitz
512
10
Wendy DeBoer
2,897
Lou Ann Goding
2,401
12
Bob Borgeson
939
Haile Kucera
964
Robin Richards
1,098
Merv Riepe
2,509
14
John Arch
1,967
Rob Plugge
574
Cori Villegas
762
16
Ben Hansen
1,823
Connie Petersen
649
18
Christy Armendariz
1,705
Clarice Jackson
1,617
Michael Young
1,801
20
Stu Dornan
3,597
Julie Fredrickson
1,791
John Fredrickson
2,867
22
Mike Goos
71
Mike Moser
685
Roy Zach
163
24
Patrick Hotovy
1,856
Jana Hughes
2,439
26
Russ Barger
2,229
George Dungan
2,179
Bob Van Valkenburg
602
Larry Weixelman
681
28
Roy Christensen
2,222
Jane Raybould
4,309
Myron Dorn
7.966
32
Tom Brandt
3,466
34
Loren Lippincott
3,842
Michael Reimers
1,202
36
Rick Holdcroft
2,045
Angie Lauritsen
1,771
38
Tyler Cappel
1,363
Dave Murman
4,447
40
Barry DeKay
2,940
Robert Johnston
1,111
Keith Kube
2,560
Mark Patefield
2,749
42
Chris Bruns
1,730
Brenda Fourtner
453
Mike Jacobson
1,903
44
Edward Dunn
1,839
Teresa Ibach
6,075
46
James Bowers
959
Danielle Conrad
1,100
James Herrold
420
48
Talon Cordle
2
Brian Hardin
74
Don Lease
112
Scott Shaver
27
Jeremiah Teeple
19
Public Service Commission
Race
Candidate
Vote total
District 4, R
Rod Johnson
12,069
Eric Kamler
16,613
District 5, R
Dakota Delka
5,117
Mary Ridder
14,002
Kevin Stocker
12,929
Lancaster County races
Race
Candidate
Vote total
County Board District 3, R
Matt Schulte
XX
Travis Filing
XX
Deb Schorr
XX
County treasurer, R
Tracy L. Refior
XX
Jasmine Gibson
XX
Public defender, D
Kristi Egger
XX
Joe Nigro
XX
Other Southeast Nebraska contests
Race
Candidate
Vote total
SCC board, District 5
Josie Rodriguez
2,945
Megan Neiles-Brasch
3,358
JoAnn M. Herrington
3,715
Lower Platte South NRD,
David A. Kendle
312
Subdistrict 1
Jim Schultz
698
Gary Hellerich
1,181
Eagle-recognize as city
For
Against
Photos: Nebraska primary day 2022
051122-owh-new-govrace-ar11.JPG
Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, walks off the stage, with results projected on him, after conceding the race during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-govrace-ar12.JPG
Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, concedes the race during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-govrace-ar13.JPG
Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, concedes the race during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-govrace-ar14.JPG
Addison Kloeckner, 11, of Papillion, wears a patriotic hair bow during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-govrace-ar15.JPG
Members of the media await results during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-govrace-ar16.JPG
Supporters gather during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-govrace-ar17.JPG
Supporters listen as Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, concedes the race during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-govrace-ar18.JPG
Brian Michael, of Elkhorn, looks over results during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-govrace-ar19.JPG
Supporters listen as Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, concedes the race during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-congressional-LS08.jpg
Nebraska 2nd Congressional District candidate Alisha Shelton smiles during a press interview during a watch party at Legend's Bar and Grill in Omaha on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-congressional-LS07.jpg
Nebraska 2nd Congressional District candidate Tony Vargas delivers his victory speech with his wife, Lauren (left), during a watch party at Beercade 2 in Omaha on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-congressional-LS06.jpg
Nebraska 2nd Congressional District candidate Tony Vargas laughs during his victory speech with his wife, Lauren (left), during a watch party at Beercade 2 in Omaha on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vargas 1
State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha and wife Lauren wait during an applause break in his victory speech at Beercade 2 in Omaha on Tuesday. The Democratic primary winner next will face incumbent Rep. Don Bacon for the 2nd Congressional District seat.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-congressional-LS04.jpg
Nebraska 2nd Congressional District candidate Tony Vargas gives his victory speech during a watch party at Beercade 2 in Omaha on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-congressional-LS03.jpg
Nebraska congressional candidate Alisha Shelton speaks with media during a watch party at Legend's Bar and Grill in Omaha on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-congressional-LS02.jpg
Nebraska congressional candidate Alisha Shelton speaks with media during a watch party at Legend's Bar and Grill in Omaha on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-congressional-LS01.jpg
Nebraska congressional candidate Alisha Shelton speaks with media during a watch party at Legend's Bar and Grill in Omaha on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-congressional-LS05.JPG
Nebraska 2nd Congressional District candidate Tony Vargas waits during an applause break in his victory speech during a watch party at Beercade 2 in Omaha on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-congressional-LS04.JPG
Nebraska 2nd Congressional District candidate Tony Vargas gives his victory speech during a watch party at Beercade 2 in Omaha on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-govrace-ar10.JPG
Yard signs fill the area outside the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-govrace-ar09.JPG
Vicki Allen, of Elkhorn, takes a photos of the first wave of results during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-govrace-ar08.JPG
Supporters gather during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-govrace-ar07.JPG
Beth Kramer, the finances director with the campaign, wears American flag high heels during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-govrace-ar06.JPG
Dave Rippe, the Lindstrom running mate, talks with supporters during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-govrace-ar05.JPG
Dave Rippe, the Lindstrom running mate, speaks during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-govrace-ar04.JPG
Jana Lindstrom, Brett Lindstrom's cousin, watches over his daughter, Olivia, 5, during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-govrace-ar02.JPG
Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, speaks with supports during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lindstrom watch party
Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, speaks with supports during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-voters-pic-cm0010.jpg
Volunteer District Inspector Marilyn Blakemore deposits a completed ballot for the Nebraska primary at Flatland Church on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-voters-pic-cm011.jpg
Aliza Schachter-Fuerst, 5, enjoys her "I Voted Today" sticker after her father Matt Fuerst voted in the Nebraska Primary at Flatland Church on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Brett Lindstrom: When you run a clean campaign, you don't have to apologize
051122-owh-new-voters-pic-cm009.jpg
Signs direct voters to their polling place in Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday at Werner Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-voters-pic-cm008.jpg
Voters fill out their ballots at Fontenelle Forest during Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-voters-pic-cm007.jpg
Voters head to their polling place at Fontenelle Forest during Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-voters-pic-cm006.jpg
Voters fill out their ballots in Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday at Werner Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-voters-pic-cm005.jpg
Head Groundskeeper Zach Ricketts, left, works on the field while Carol Szczepaniak votes in Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday at Werner Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-voters-pic-cm010.jpg
Voters fill pick up their ballots at Fontenelle Forest during Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-govrace-em04.JPG
Jim Pillen receives a sticker after voting at his polling place, Columbus Berean Church, in Columbus, Nebraska, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
051122-owh-new-govrace-em03.JPG
Jim Pillen votes at his polling place, Columbus Berean Church, in Columbus, Nebraska, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
051122-owh-new-govrace-em02.JPG
Jim Pillen and his wife Suzanne Pillen speak with Linda Paitz (second from right) and Fred Weinand (right) after voting at their polling place, Columbus Berean Church, in Columbus, Nebraska, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
051122-owh-new-govrace-em01.JPG
Jim Pillen turns his ballot into Linda Paitz at his polling place, Columbus Berean Church, in Columbus, Nebraska, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
051122-owh-new-voters-pic-cm004.jpg
Larnisha Dortch fills out her ballot at Fontenelle Forest during Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-voters-pic-cm001.jpg
Volunteer District Inspector Marilyn Blakemore, left, takes the ballot from State Sen. Brett Lindstrom after he voted in the Nebraska Primary at Flatland Church on Tuesday. Lindstrom is running for Governor of Nebraska.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
051122-owh-new-voters-pic-cm003.jpg
Aliza Schachter-Fuerst, 5, tries to peek at her father, Matt Fuerst's ballot while voting in the Nebraska Primary at Flatland Church on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.