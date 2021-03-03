High-risk, younger Nebraskans in next COVID-19 vaccination phase

Nebraskans with high-risk medical conditions, regardless of their age, will be included in the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations in the state directed at the general population between the ages of 50 and 64, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday.

The state will look to the medical community to identify appropriate patients who would qualify for early vaccination without regard to their age, he said, while asking those Nebraskans to be sure to register at vaccinate.ne.gov.

Once health districts move to Phase 2A of the state's plan 10% of the vaccine available will be reserved for those Nebraskans considered at high risk, Angie Ling, incident commander at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said during the governor's news briefing.

Some health districts in the state may be ready to move from the current phase of administering vaccinations to people 65 and older into the next phase within a few weeks, Ricketts said.

"It will not be the same (in terms of timing) across the whole state," he said.

What is the same, Ricketts said, is that "we continue to prioritize based on risk."