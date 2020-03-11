Honeybee insect designation takes flight in Iowa Legislature

DES MOINES — Backers of a bill to bequeath the status of Iowa’s state insect to the honeybee are hoping their resolution can make a bee-line to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk.

Members of the Iowa Senate voted 46-0 Wednesday to designate the honeybee as the official insect for Iowa after Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, sang the praises of an insect that is an economic dynamo for the state.

“I know this bill has caused a lot of buzz so I will keep my comments short and sweet,” Cournoyer told her Senate colleagues before Senate President Charles Schneider, R-West Des Moines, good-naturedly cautioned her by saying “Senator, you are out of order” in discussing Senate Joint Resolution 2004.

Cournoyer noted that honeybees play a vital role in the production of more than 90 crops grown across the nation, many that are in Iowa, and aid as a pollinator in the availability of fruits, vegetables, nuts and flowers for wildlife and all Iowans.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Iowa has over 4,500 beekeepers, and there are about 45,000 hives that produce 4 million pounds of honey valued at over $8 million,” she said. “Honeybees provide an estimated $92 million in economic value to Iowa crops from their pollination.”