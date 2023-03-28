Lawsuits involving truckers and drivers of other commercial vehicles would be capped under a bill House lawmakers passed on Tuesday, but differences between the House and Senate versions need to be reconciled before the bill is eligible to be signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Senate File 228 would cap damages related to pain, suffering, death and other non-economic damages at $5 million in lawsuits against commercial vehicle drivers and companies. Economic damages would not be capped, and punitive damages would all go to the plaintiff.

The Senate passed the bill in February, but the House amended the bill to remove much of the liability protection for employers that was included in the Senate bill, narrow the definition of commercial vehicle and increase the non-economic damages cap from $2 million to $5 million.

“This was the result of a lot of work and compromise by disparate parties,” said Rep. Bill Gustoff, R-Des Moines. “The trial lawyers and truckers associations – a handful of people involved just trying to work through it and reach a reasonable deal.”

The bill passed the House 58-42. Six Republicans joined all Democrats in voting against the bill.

Supporters said the bill is intended to prevent so-called nuclear verdicts, which have been seen in other states granting tens or hundreds of millions of dollars to defendants for wrongful death or injury lawsuits. The supporters also argued it would bring certainty to the insurance market for Iowa trucking companies, bringing down rates and spurring economic activity in the state.

Gustoff said the costs associated with higher insurance rates get passed on to consumers, and certainty in the market would rein in those costs.

“These costs get passed along,” he said. “So it’s hard on trucking companies, it costs farmers, it costs employees, it costs consumers. Because everything we eat, wear, use, if you have it, it came on a truck.”

Opponents of the bill said the amendment was an improvement, but said the bill would remove Iowans’ right to a trial by jury to fairly judge how much a person should be compensated for life-altering accidents.

Rep. Megan Jones, a Republican from Sioux Center who voted against the bill, told of her great aunt, who died as a teenager in an accident with a semi truck, which had been parked on a roadway at night. The family decided not to sue, but she said she did not want to take away that decision from other Iowans.

“We didn’t win the lottery,” she said. “I don’t see this bill as being generous to victims. Iowans aren’t looking to get run down by semi trucks. Lawyers aren’t taking risky, frivolous cases. Iowa juries aren’t awarding more than a person deserves.”

Rep. Sami Scheetz, a Democrat from Cedar Rapids, listed the names of Iowans who had died or been severely injured by accidents with commercial trucks and said the Legislature should not limit the losses incurred by those families.

“This bill restricts the juries’ abilities to make victims of negligence whole following a catastrophic loss,” Scheetz said. ”That is fundamentally wrong.”

He also said the bill would make Iowa the only U.S. state to specifically cap damages for commercial vehicles. While some states have limits on non-economic damages for civil lawsuits in general, none specifies caps on commercial vehicles.

What changed between the bills?

Under the bill passed in the Senate, commercial vehicle employers would be shielded from liability stemming from direct negligence in hiring, training, supervising or trusting an employee if the damage was caused out of the employee’s negligence.

But the amended House bill only protects employers from liability for direct negligence in hiring, leaving potential for employers to face damages for negligence in training, supervising and trusting an employee.

The amendment limited the definition of “commercial motor vehicle." That list includes vehicles weighing more than 26,000 pounds, vehicles transporting hazardous materials, some livestock transportation vehicles, road tractors. It does not include vehicles designed for 16 or more passengers, including buses, or delivery or pickup trucks used for commercial purposes, which were included in the Senate bill.

There are a number of situations in the bill where the cap on damages would be waived. A commercial vehicle driver who is involved in an accident while doing one of the following would not be subject to the cap:

Operating with an alcohol concentration of 0.04 or more

Operating under the influence of a drug

Refusing to submit to alcohol testing

Committing a felony involving the use of the vehicle

Using the vehicle to illegally manufacture or distribute a controlled substance

Driving without a commercial driver’s license or while the license is suspended or revoked

Reckless driving

Using a electronic device while driving

Speeding more than 15 miles per hour above the speed limit

The bill now heads back to the Senate for approval before being eligible to be signed into law by Reynolds. In a statement, the bill's floor manager, Sen. Mike Bousselot, R-Ankeny, said the Senate will need time to weigh the changes made to the bill.

“The House amendment to the commercial vehicle tort bill is a significant change from the bill the Senate passed last week," he said. "...My fellow senators and I will need some time to evaluate the changes before deciding on a path forward for the bill.”

