DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Condition of the State address to lawmakers will be shown live online and over the air Tuesday morning, then rebroadcast Tuesday night accompanied by insight and analysis from Iowa journalists.
When: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Where: Streamed live online at iptv.org/watch and broadcast live on Iowa Public Television, hosted by “Iowa Press” moderator David Yepsen.
It will be rebroadcast at 6:30 p.m. on Iowa Public Television. This time, Yepsen will be joined by James Q. Lynch and Erin Murphy of the Journal Des Moines Bureau and Kay Henderson, news director for Radio Iowa, to analyze the governor’s priorities and preview the 2019 legislative session.