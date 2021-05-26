'I hear politics' — Redistricting battle begins with sharp partisan division in Nebraska Legislature

Flexible redistricting guidelines that do not prioritize preservation of the core of current legislative and congressional districts were adopted Wednesday by the Legislature in a 31-16 vote that split the nonpartisan body along partisan lines.
The once-every-decade redistricting chore has always overwhelmed the nonpartisan nature of Nebraska's Legislature, and this year's vote to adopt ground rules proposed by its redistricting committee reopened that sharp partisan divide.
"There is no intention (to) blow up every district" in proposing guidelines that provide some flexibility, Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the special committee, assured senators on Wednesday.
"We are not going to completely redraw the maps," she said.
"Flexibility is the buzzword," Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha countered.
"Flexibility to gerrymander ... to keep the same number of rural (legislative) districts despite population loss."
A guideline that prioritizes maintaining the core of current districts could provide insurance that "we do not combine districts to gerrymander for political purposes," Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln said.
"When I hear flexibility, I hear gerrymandering," he said. "I hear politics."
The proposed guideline provides an invitation to "scramble the districts in Omaha and Lincoln," Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha said.
Morfeld attempted to amend the special committee's proposed guidelines, but his motion failed in a 16-28 vote split along partisan lines. The only other Democratic member of the Legislature, Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, was absent.
Linehan said the proposed redistricting guidelines call for preservation of communities of interest while prohibiting any consideration of political affiliation or any effort to dilute minority representation.
"I don't think we should split towns or a county or school districts," she said.
"My intent is to try to be as fair as possible, keep interests in mind and allow for preservation of cores," Linehan said in answering a question from Morfeld.
While maximum population deviation among the state's three congressional districts was set at 1%, the maximum population among legislative districts was established at 10%.
Morfeld attempted to reduce the latter figure to 8%, but his motion was rejected on a 15-28 vote.
Sen. Tom Briese of Albion had introduced an amendment to allow up to 20% deviation, but withdrew it from consideration.
Last week, the redistricting committee scrapped its earlier guideline to attempt to preserve the core of current legislative districts shortly after the Nebraska Farm Bureau and other agricultural spokesmen urged its removal.
The Legislature needs to draw "maps that protect the voice of rural Nebraskans," Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue of Central City told the committee during a public hearing.
"We support as many rural districts as possible," he said.
U.S. Census figures are expected to point to a projected loss of one or two rural seats in the Legislature based on population changes that reflect ongoing population growth in the Omaha-Lincoln-Sarpy County metropolitan complex along with population stagnation or loss in rural Nebraska.
Rural districts generally result in conservative Republican members of the nonpartisan Legislature.
Another key redistricting decision that will be reflected in partisan division is congressional redistricting that changes the boundaries of metropolitan Omaha's competitive 2nd District.
But Wednesday's spotlight shone brightly on changes in the Legislature.
"We need to get this right," Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue said. "The core of districts should be preserved. Flexibility is a red flag."
The Legislature will return to Lincoln this autumn for a special session to enact redistricting following the release of final census figures.
