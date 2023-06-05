DES MOINES — In Iowa’s victims compensation program, a fund intended to help the victims in the aftermath of crime, a gap exists in who gets approved that some advocates say is a product of racial bias.

According to data from claims made between 2019 and 2021 obtained by the Associated Press and shared with Lee Enterprises, Black Iowans were more likely to be denied claims for victims compensation.

The disparity in Iowa’s victims compensation program is significant, but smaller than some other states the Associated Press analyzed. For 2019 through 2021, Black Iowans made up 13.4% of applications and 19.4% of denials — meaning their share of denials made up about 6 percentage points more than their share of applications. Meanwhile, white applicants made up 64.3% of applications and 59% of denials.

For the same time frame, Black applicants were denied nearly 20.2% of the time, while white applicants were denied 12.8% of the time. Hispanic applicants were denied 11.3% of the time. Overall, Iowa’s victims compensation program denied 14% of all applications for victims compensation.

Victims compensation is a process in every state that reimburses things like medical bills, funeral expenses, lost wages and other expenses. In 2022, Iowa’s program — a division of the attorney general's office — paid out $3.2 million to victims of crimes, according to a state report. There is a range of reasons someone could be denied compensation, including missing deadlines and contributing to the crime.

There are some caveats to the data collected: the number of total applications was gathered from federal reports, while the number of denials was provided by the state. The state offered different totals for each year than the federal governments, likely because it counted claims differently than the federal government.

Of the 23 states measured by the AP, Iowa’s disparity between Black applicants and denials was the eighth largest. States like California, Georgia and Delaware rank worse, while Maryland, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania fared better.

The gap is more pronounced when it comes to the reason for the denials: White applicants were more likely to be denied for administrative issues like missing deadlines, while Black Iowans were more likely to be denied because of so-called behavioral reasons, like provoking the crime or aiding in another crime.

Black Iowans accounted for 31.5% of those behavioral denials while making up 17% of all denials; white applicants were 46.2% of behavioral denials while making up 62.2% of all denials.

The victims services division can be difficult to navigate and the approval system can be biased against Black Iowans, said Luana Nelson-Brown, the executive director of the Iowa Coalition for Collective Change.

The group works in homicide victim advocacy and helps families of homicide victims obtain victims compensation. It received funding from the attorney general’s office until it lost tax-exempt status in 2021 because of failure to file tax forms.

Unconscious bias can enter the victims compensation process in a litany of ways, Nelson-Brown said, largely stemming from a lack of cultural competence on the part of those reviewing applications and notions of who makes the “perfect victim.”

Applications for assistance can be denied if police or a specialist determines the person provoked or incited the crime or was assisting in a separate criminal act. Police also must determine that an actual crime occurred, so killings determined to be in self defense or domestic disputes are often excluded.

When an all- or mostly-white team of police and victim specialists are tasked with reviewing the circumstances around a crime, biases tend to show up, Nelson-Brown said, because they lack the understanding of how crime works in Black communities.

“When you don’t have someone from the Black community as a compensation specialist … then you don’t have specialists who really understand what’s going on in the community,” she said. “...If you don't know what's happening in the community, the climate of the community and what's going on with crimes, then it's really hard to determine whether or not you're getting an accurate picture of the crime.”

Nelson-Brown said key to reducing disparities in the system would be diversifying the staff that reviews claims for victims compensation or creating a community review team made up of people representative of different communities in the state.

“Historically, the AG’s office has not been very diversified, especially on the compensation side,” she said. “So it's only natural for compensation specialists’ bias to lean towards what they know about the community that they're making decisions about. I would suggest that they have a community peer review team, that would be my suggestion.”

Nelson-Brown said she had conversations with the attorney general’s office under former Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller about making changes to the process, but those changes never came to fruition. Republican Attorney General Brenna Bird took office this year after winning the November 2022 election.

After losing its nonprofit status and state funding, Nelson-Brown’s coalition is likely shutting down in the coming months, she said. But she said the work to address these biases should continue.

“We’re not going to be around to do it, but somebody needs to do it,” she said. “Because it’s only natural for that bias to creep in. You can only operate from what you know.”

Bird made reviewing the state’s victim services operations a mission of her first term in office. In January, she said she would perform a “top down and bottom up audit” of the victim services section of the office. Bird’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment on whether examining racial disparities is part of that review.

“I want to sit down and talk directly with the people who were affected and providing the services to see how we can do better,” Bird said in a January interview on her plans for the audit.

Tricky bureaucracy makes compensation difficult

Even when a claim is approved, receiving compensation can present a host of challenges. That was the case for the family of Michael Williams, a Black man who was murdered in Grinnell in 2021.

Like other state compensation programs, the funds are given as a reimbursement — so families generally must make the initial payment for travel, medical appointments, and other expenses out of pocket. Iowa law does allow the state to pay up to $500 immediately if officials determine “undue hardship” would result otherwise.

Although Williams’ family was approved for compensation, they faced hurdles in verifying expenses and the fund did not cover everything, like food while they were traveling.

Paula Terrell, Williams’ aunt, said she was the only one in the family with a credit card, so she shouldered travel costs and navigated the reimbursement process for lodging, rental cars, gas and other expenses as the family traveled for the trial of the man who killed Williams. She said there was high scrutiny that made it difficult to get reimbursed for expenses.

Terrell worked with a victim advocate from a Cedar Rapids-based firm who was able to secure free hotel rooms and meals for the family, and the process “would have been impossible without an advocate.”

Still, the process left the family feeling like they had to fight to receive any compensation.

“Everybody doesn't have a credit card and the means,” she said. “Murders are not something that is planned for. I just wish they could be a little lenient. We were victims but we felt we fought the whole time.”

“We just weren't treated like victims,” she added.

Williams’ ex-wife, Janalee Boldt, faced similar hurdles in securing compensation for herself and their three children. She said it took several months to learn about and apply for compensation, and it was hard to communicate with the attorney general’s office.

Once compensation was approved, there were some expenses that were not covered, like moving. Boldt and her children moved out of Grinnell after the murder because she said she felt they were “chased out of town.” But victims compensation did cover the move.

“They didn't give us that information right away about [victims compensation],” she said. “They need a plan on people's expenses as well ... They just need to plan ahead. It’s rough. It’s a lifetime of it.”

